    RR's Jos Buttler recalls 'memorable' IPL 2022; hopes to go one step further next season

    Rajasthan Royals' star and IPL 2022 Orange cap winner, Jos Buttler, thanks teammates, support staff, and fans for a 'memorable' season.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Days after bagging the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Orange cap, Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Jos Buttler has thanked his teammates, support staff, and fans for a memorable season in a three-part Twitter thread. 

    In this year's T20 tournament, Buttler took the Rajasthan Royals to its first IPL final in 15 years and showcased brilliance with the bat as he scored a staggering 863 runs. The Englishman smashed four centuries in IPL 2022, including a valuable 106 in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which helped seal RR's finals berth against Gujarat Titans.

    While the Sanju Samson-led team fell short in the grand finale, which saw Gujarat Titans win the grand finale by seven wickets, Buttler had nothing but positive things to say about his teammates. 

    The explosive batter also congratulated the Hardik Pandya-led side for winning the coveted title in their debut season.

    " Had a few days to reflect on the IPL season. Whilst very disappointed not to go all the way I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with the @rajasthanroyals from teammates, support staff, and especially all fans!" Buttler wrote.

    "It has been a really memorable season played in great spirit and a lot of fun! I am very proud of the personal achievements this season and thank everyone who has helped me through the tournament and look forward to building on it next year as we look to go that one step further!" the Rajasthan Royals batter added.

    "Congratulations to all involved for another brilliant IPL and congratulations to @gujarat_titans on your victory," Buttler concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
