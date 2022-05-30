Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My Kung Fu Pandya': Natasa Stankovic sends her husband's critics a bold message

    First Published May 30, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Led by Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans (GT) won the IPL 2022 title in their debut season with a 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad.

    Image Credit: Instagram + PTI

    Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) championship on their debut season, was written off by most cricket enthusiasts after his dismal show both with the bat and ball in recent months. However, the all-rounder capped off a dream campaign in this year's T20 tournament to lead GT to their maiden title with a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the grand finale on Sunday. And Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic has chosen to use this opportunity to send her hubby's critics one of the strongest warnings, perhaps.

    Also read:IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Image Credit: PTI

    Taking to Instagram, the Serbian dancer and actress expressed her joy over her husband's team, Gujarat Titans, clinching the coveted title. "This man and this team (red heart). Thank you for an incredible season," she wrote along with a video of Pandya delivering a monologue before the start of IPL 2022.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Don't underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya," warned a proud wife, who also shared a selfie with the Gujarat Titians skipper after the team created history at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

    Also read: GT wins IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

    Image Credit: PTI

    "This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," the IPL 2022 winning captain Pandya said. "Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey, and to win the championship first year is very special," he added.

    Image Credit: PTI

    Pandya's eagerness to learn as captain, his ability to effectively engage with his teammates and his all-around show with both the bat and the ball have contributed massively to Gujarat Titans' title-winning run on IPL debut. 

    Image Credit: PTI

    Team mentor Gary Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, praised the skipper, who excelled in the team's first season. "He has been fantastic. I've loved working with him. He's a high-profile player in India, but he's incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players, which I think is really, really important. He's tried to help the youngsters. He's come in and played a different responsibility," he told the IPL host broadcaster.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    GT beats RR to win IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all cricket pundits speak up snt

    GT wins IPL 2022: Has Hardik Pandya silenced his critics once and for all? Experts speak up

    IPL 2022 Final Indian Premier League RR vs GT Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans bag title on debut vs Rajasthan Royals to send Twitter on a roll-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Clinical Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat bags title on debut to send Twitter on a roll

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat-Rajasthan: Fans thank Jos Buttler for Royal entertainment this season-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Fans thank Jos Buttler for 'Royal' entertainment this season

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Recent Stories

    Weekend Box Office Report Here is how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun Maverick performed drb

    Weekend Box Office Report: Here's how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun 2 performed

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer-ayh

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown RBA

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

    Trending News Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris

    Cake attack on 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre in Paris

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Use this hurt to achieve more - Jos Buttler tells RR Rajasthan Royals teammates post defeat to Gujarat Titans GT-krn

    IPL 2022 Final: "Use this hurt to achieve more" - Jos Buttler tells RR teammates post defeat

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon