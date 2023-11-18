Pujas, havans, aartis and more: Fans pray for India's win against Australia to lift World Cup title (WATCH)

In anticipation of the ODI World Cup 2023 showdown between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, fans nationwide are fervently organizing pujas and offering prayers to seek divine blessings for the Men in Blue in the ultimate title clash.

On a 'Super Sunday,' an Indian captain, poised to establish a unique legacy, will lead a squad of 10 formidable professionals, backed by a billion cricket enthusiasts, as they face five-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the stakes are winner-takes-it-all.

Also read: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'?

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, familiar with the triumph of winning the ODI World Cup, along with Rohit Sharma, who played a pivotal role in India's inaugural T20 World Cup victory in 2007, bring a wealth of experience. However, this final holds a distinct significance—it transcends a mere cricket tournament victory; it involves caring about the emotions invested in the game.

Despite claims from Rohit and his teammates about their indifference to external chatter, it is precisely this external noise that elevates the game's significance and relevance. The stakeholders—fans who revere these players as 'Demi Gods,' broadcasters investing substantially in Indian cricket telecast rights, and sponsors supporting the game—all contribute to the collective desire for the game to prosper and endure.

In 1983, Kapil Dev's infectious grin from Lord's balcony captured hearts, marking the beginning of an unknown journey. The road ahead remained uncertain.

The iconic moment in 2011, when Dhoni sealed victory with a six in the World Cup final, signaled a shift in cricket's power dynamics, establishing India's dominance at the 'Mecca of Cricket.'

Fast forward to 2023, the Indian cricket team aims not only for a third ODI global title but also to revive the struggling '50-over format,' grappling with an identity crisis for the past five years.

A victory for India holds the potential to rejuvenate and inject life into the format.

Australia stands as the sole team to achieve consecutive title triumphs with 11 wins in 2003 and 2007. Rohit Sharma now has a historic opportunity, as a win on Sunday would make India only the second side to accomplish this feat.

Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma shares insights on India's potential 'Playing XI' for the all important final

In anticipation of the ODI World Cup 2023 showdown between India and Australia, fans nationwide are fervently organizing pujas and offering prayers to seek divine blessings for the Men in Blue in the ultimate title clash.

Here's a look at how Indians have been praying for the Men in Blue to lift the coveted trophy: