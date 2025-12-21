Sunil Gavaskar slams Josh Inglis over Punjab Kings fallout and IPL 2026 availability controversy.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticised Australian wicketkeeper‑batter Josh Inglis for his handling of availability issues with Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Gavaskar remarked that Inglis “already has got the moon” after receiving a significant pay rise compared to his previous contract, while questioning the manner in which he communicated with his former franchise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reports suggested Inglis informed Punjab Kings only 45 minutes before the retention deadline that he would be unavailable for most of the season due to his wedding in April. The late notice prompted the franchise to release him, despite his promising performances in IPL 2025. Gavaskar noted that the situation raised eyebrows, including those of former players, given the timing and subsequent developments.

Lucknow Super Giants moved quickly during the IPL 2026 auction, securing Inglis for ₹8.60 crore. Cricbuzz reported that the 30‑year‑old could now be available for more matches than initially expected, with suggestions he may skip his honeymoon to return and play the remainder of the tournament after his wedding. Gavaskar highlighted the irony, pointing out that with such a lucrative contract, Inglis had little reason to miss out.

Inglis himself admitted after Day 1 of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide that he did not expect bids, given his full unavailability for the season. His surprise at being picked up underscored the unusual circumstances surrounding his release and subsequent signing.

Punjab Kings co‑owner Ness Wadia also expressed frustration at Inglis’ conduct. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wadia said the player’s last‑minute communication was unprofessional. “We were informed by him 45 minutes before the deadline that he was getting married and needed time to relax and recuperate. He said he was going to be available only for a couple of weeks [three games]. We told him he should have informed us earlier. You can’t call someone 45 minutes before and say, ‘Hey, I’m not coming,’ especially when he knew that we were retaining him,” Wadia stated.

Punjab Kings had reached the IPL 2025 final, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Inglis played a role in their campaign. He scored 278 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 162.57. Despite those contributions, the franchise felt compelled to release him due to his limited availability.