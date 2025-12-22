Pakistan’s U19 Asia Cup win over India sparks viral calls for Sarfaraz Ahmed to mentor the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, delivering a commanding performance that stunned the defending champions. India had entered the summit clash unbeaten, having even defeated Pakistan in the group stage, but the Boys in Green proved far superior when it mattered most.

The result evoked memories of India’s loss in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan side dismantled Virat Kohli’s men. This time, Sarfaraz was present in a different capacity, serving as mentor to the junior team. His involvement has now intensified calls for him to be appointed mentor of the senior national side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan piled up a daunting 347‑8. Sameer Minhas was the star, smashing 172 runs — the highest score ever in a Youth Asia Cup final, and dismantling India’s bowling attack. The scoreboard pressure proved too much for India, who despite a brisk start, collapsed to 156 all out. The emphatic win underlined Pakistan’s dominance in the contest.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf credited the management and support staff for keeping morale high after the earlier group stage defeat to India. “We were happy we lost the toss, our plan was same, to bat first. Sameer Minhas played very well in last two matches. Not disappointed, it was a very good total, 348. Boys collectively performed, very happy. We lost the first match against India, management and support staff kept team morale high, they backed us,” Yousaf said after the victory.

The triumph not only earned the players plaudits but also elevated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s standing within Pakistan cricket. Known for guiding Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy win and previously leading the U19 side to victory over India in the 2004 World Cup final, Sarfaraz’s mentoring credentials have gained renewed recognition.

Pakistan cricket’s coaching structure has often been marked by frequent changes, with many appointments short‑lived. However, the junior team’s success has sparked debate about stability and the potential elevation of Sarfaraz to a senior role. His presence is being viewed as a steadying influence, capable of bridging the gap between youth and senior cricket.

Following the victory, a video went viral on social media featuring a passionate fan urging Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to appoint Sarfaraz as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The fan’s appeal, delivered with humor and conviction, included the line: “Sarfaraz kabhi dhoka nahi deta” (“Sarfaraz never lets you down”), a popular dialogue from the Bollywood film PK.

The fan added: “He won you the Champions Trophy in 2017. Today, we won another title. Please make him the mentor for the T20 World Cup (2026). Please.” The clip gained traction online, amplifying calls for Sarfaraz’s inclusion in Pakistan’s senior coaching setup.