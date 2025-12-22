Rohit Sharma revealed he considered retirement after the devastating 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. Deeply hurt by the defeat, he regrouped, bounced back, and later led India to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma recently revealed that he considered taking an early retirement from his illustrious career after the Men in Blue’s heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023.

India were the strong favourite to clinch the coveted trophy when they entered the final against Australia, as the Rohit Sharma-led side had an unbeaten run, winning all 10 matches, including a semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, before the title clash against Australia. However, India could not cross the final hurdle and suffered a crushing defeat, falling short of ending their long-awaited quest for the ICC ODI World Cup title.

Despite being the host of the tournament, India were outplayed by a disciplined Australian side on the big day. This result left the players and fans devastated and prompted Rohit Sharma to reflect deeply on his future in the game.

‘Very Tough Time For Me Personally’

Speaking at the convocation ceremony in Gurgoan, Rohit Sharma reflected on the aftermath of the heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The former India captain stated that the players were devastated by the loss and he had a tough time dealing with it as his effort into preparation to help India win the coveted trophy went in vain.

“Everybody was extremely disappointed, and we just couldn’t believe what had happened. It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022." the 38-year-old said.

“My only goal was to win the World Cup, whether it was the T20 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. So when it didn’t happen, I was completely devastated. There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back,” he added.

Rohit Sharma missed out on the opportunity to become the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win the ODI World Cup. The last time India won the prestigious ICC title was in 2011, under the captaincy of Dhoni. Thereafter, the Men in Blue reached the semifinal twice in 2015 and 2019, and the final in 2023, but their wait for another ODI World Cup triumph continues despite coming agonisingly close on multiple occasions.

Learning from Disappointment

Rohit Sharma admitted that the 2023 ODI World Cup Final defeat was tough to pill to swallow for him as a captain, but he learned the lesson from the disappointment and shifted the focus towards the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I guess when you invest so much into something and don’t achieve the result, it’s a very natural reaction. That’s exactly what happened with me. But I also knew that life doesn’t end there. It was a big lesson for me on how to deal with disappointment, reset, and start fresh.” the ex-India captain at the event.

“I knew that something else was coming the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and I had to shift all my focus towards that. It’s very easy to say this now, but at that moment, it was extremely difficult,” he added.

Seven months after the heartbreaking 2023 ODI World Cup final, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, delighted the fans with the T20 World Cup triumph in June last year, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. This year, Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy triumph, defeating New Zealand in the final.

The two ICC triumphs after a defeat in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 helped Rohit Sharma script a remarkable tournament, silencing the critics over his leadership.

Early Retirement Lingered in Rohit Sharma’s Mind

Rohit Sharma further revealed that he thought of taking a retirement from his career following the defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but he could not bring himself to walk away from the game, as his desire to bounce back from the setback outweighed his decision to retire early from the sport.

“At one point, I honestly felt like I didn’t want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me, and I felt I had nothing left. It took some time, a lot of energy, and self-reflection to get back.” Rohit Sharma said.

“I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn’t let it go so easily.

“Slowly, I found my way back, putting in the effort, regaining the energy, and getting myself moving again on the field,” he added.

Rohit Sharma retired from the T20Is following the T20 World Cup triumph last year and moved on from his Test career after being sacked from the captaincy earlier this year. Rohit was also removed from the leadership duties in ODIs, but he continues to play the format, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 ODI World Cup.