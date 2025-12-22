Ashwin picks his CSK XI for IPL 2026, leaving out joint-costliest uncapped player despite auction hype.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his preferred XI for the five-time champions ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. His selection included left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer, who fetched ₹14.20 crore at the auction, but excluded Karthik Sharma, who went for the same amount.

Both Veer and Karthik set records as the joint-costliest uncapped players in IPL auction history. Veer, aged 20, has played nine T20s, taking 12 wickets and maintaining a batting strike rate of 167.16. With Ravindra Jadeja traded to Rajasthan Royals, CSK appear to view Veer as a long-term replacement for the veteran all-rounder.

Karthik, a 19-year-old keeper-batter, has a strike rate of 162.92 in 12 T20 matches and is also seen as a promising prospect. However, Ashwin suggested he could feature only as an impact player depending on team combinations, while Veer was slotted into the playing XI at number six.

Ashwin’s chosen CSK XI featured Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein/Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, and Noor Ahmed. His selection highlighted a mix of experienced names and emerging talent, with Dhoni still included in the lineup.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also weighed in on the franchise’s approach, noting that the reliance on experience may be fading. He observed that the rise of fearless young cricketers, raised on T20 cricket, is reshaping the game. “We witnessed at the start of last year, and certainly the year before that my view used to be that experience was going to win, but now you have this fearless athlete that’s been brought up on T20 cricket and has a skillset that’s mouthwatering. They just have no fear about what environment they need to exhibit these skills,” Fleming said.

He added that younger players, often referred to as “T20 babies,” are now coming through without the baggage of seasoned professionals. According to Fleming, experienced players sometimes overthink situations, while younger cricketers play freely and instinctively.

The Super Kings endured a difficult campaign in IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Their strategy for 2026, including heavy investment in uncapped players, reflects a shift towards building for the future.