3 Indian Players From 2024 T20 World Cup Missing In 2026 Squad Announcement By BCCI
Three players from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad miss out on the 2026 lineup announced by BCCI.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad, which ended with India defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. Despite being included in the 15‑member squad, he did not get a single opportunity to play during the tournament and spent the entire campaign on the bench. Since then, his appearances in the shortest format have been limited. His last T20I came against Sri Lanka in July 2024, and he has not featured since.
Across 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. His record includes five half‑centuries and one century, showing he can be explosive at the top of the order. However, form and team balance appear to have worked against him, leading to his omission from the 2026 squad.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant was a regular in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, playing all eight matches and batting at No. 3. Unfortunately, he endured a below‑par tournament, scoring 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 127.61, with a highest score of 42. His inability to produce match‑defining innings hurt his chances of retaining a place.
Pant has not played a T20I since July 2024, when India toured Sri Lanka. Overall, he has featured in 76 T20Is, scoring 1,209 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.26, with three half‑centuries. Despite his experience and reputation, the selectors opted for Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeping options, leaving Pant out of the 2026 squad.
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj was another member of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but failed to make the cut for 2026. He played three matches during the title‑winning campaign, managing to pick up just one wicket. His last T20I also came on the Sri Lanka tour in 2024, where he featured in three games and claimed a solitary wicket.
In total, Siraj has played 16 T20Is, taking 14 wickets at an average of 32.28, a strike rate of 24.8, and an economy rate of 7.79. His best figures of 4/17 show his potential, but inconsistency and limited impact in recent outings have cost him a place. With India opting for Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshit Rana, Siraj finds himself excluded from the 2026 squad.
