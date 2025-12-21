Image Credit : X/BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad, which ended with India defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. Despite being included in the 15‑member squad, he did not get a single opportunity to play during the tournament and spent the entire campaign on the bench. Since then, his appearances in the shortest format have been limited. His last T20I came against Sri Lanka in July 2024, and he has not featured since.

Across 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. His record includes five half‑centuries and one century, showing he can be explosive at the top of the order. However, form and team balance appear to have worked against him, leading to his omission from the 2026 squad.