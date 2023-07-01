Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    The historic elimination of the West Indies cricket team from the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers marks the first time in tournament history that they will not be participating. Let us take a look the factors that contributed to their decline and the impact of T20 cricket on the team's fortunes.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 9:02 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, the West Indies cricket team has been eliminated from the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers, marking the first time in the tournament's history that they will not be participating. The team suffered a devastating seven-wicket defeat against Scotland in a crucial Super Six contest. Despite being packed with T20 superstars, the West Indies could only manage a modest total of 181 runs in 43.5 overs, with Jason Holder's painstaking 45 off 79 balls being the top score.

    Scotland's all-rounder Brandon McMullen played a pivotal role, taking three wickets and then scoring a patient 69 off 106 balls to guide his team to a famous victory. The West Indies hopes of making it to the ODI World Cup were dashed as Scotland successfully chased down the target in just 43.3 overs. 

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    This disappointing result means that the West Indies will not compete in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the tournament's inception in 1975.

    The World Cup is scheduled to begin in India on October 5, taking place across 10 venues. This victory for Scotland is particularly significant as it marks their first-ever win against the West Indies. The West Indies, under the leadership of Clive Lloyd, had previously won the first two editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 and reached the final in 1983.

    With two matches remaining, even if the West Indies win both, they can only reach a maximum of four points, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points from their three games. Scotland, with this crucial win, now has four points and will be hoping for an upset that could secure their place in the tournament proper.

    This latest setback adds to the ongoing decline of the West Indies cricket team, which has been evident in both Tests and ODIs over the past two decades. While the team achieved success in T20 cricket by winning the World Cup in 2012 and 2016, their performance in the traditional formats has been consistently deteriorating. 

    The current situation is a far cry from the glory days of the 1970s when West Indian cricketers united as a symbol of pride and resilience for the Black Caribbean community.

    The impact of T20 cricket and the lure of lucrative leagues around the world have also contributed to the challenges faced by the West Indies. The availability of highly skilled T20 specialists who prioritize personal gain over national team commitments has weakened the overall quality of the West Indies squad. This, coupled with the financial rewards of T20 leagues, has made it increasingly difficult to assemble a competitive team proud to represent the iconic maroon jersey.

    It is ironic that during the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy served as the team's coach, while Carlos Brathwaite, the hero of the 2016 T20 World Cup, was in the commentary box. The legacy of legendary West Indian cricketers like Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and Joel Garner now appears to be in ruins, symbolized by the team's defeat on July 1 at Harare Sports Club.

    The absence of players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, who have opted to prioritize T20 leagues over international cricket, has left West Indies cricket in a state of paralysis. Scotland's victory has dealt a fatal blow, signifying the end of an era for West Indies cricket. It is a sombre moment, but the legacy of West Indies cricket will forever hold a place in the hearts of fans.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dream 11 to replace BYJU's as Indian cricket team's principal jersey sponsor report snt

    Dream 11 to replace BYJU's as Indian cricket team's principal jersey sponsor: Report

    WATCH Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken snt

    WATCH: Nathan Lyon on crutches with Ashes 2023 future in doubt; Australians heartbroken

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response snt

    Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential comeback amid ODI World Cup speculations osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return (WATCH)

    cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands osf

    World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    Recent Stories

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Shifting to a new city? Here's your handy MUST-HAVE checklist!

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life vma eai

    Diet to Sleep: 5 daily lifestyle tips for an active life

    Teenagers include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle ADC EIA

    Teenagers, include these hobbies in your routine for adopting creative lifestyle

    5 key factors why flaxseed is important for diabetic people vma eai

    5 key factors why flaxseed is important for diabetic people

    India holds border talks with Myanmar amid Manipur violence

    India holds border talks with Myanmar amid Manipur violence

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon