ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

The historic elimination of the West Indies cricket team from the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers marks the first time in tournament history that they will not be participating. Let us take a look the factors that contributed to their decline and the impact of T20 cricket on the team's fortunes.

In a shocking turn of events, the West Indies cricket team has been eliminated from the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers, marking the first time in the tournament's history that they will not be participating. The team suffered a devastating seven-wicket defeat against Scotland in a crucial Super Six contest. Despite being packed with T20 superstars, the West Indies could only manage a modest total of 181 runs in 43.5 overs, with Jason Holder's painstaking 45 off 79 balls being the top score.

Scotland's all-rounder Brandon McMullen played a pivotal role, taking three wickets and then scoring a patient 69 off 106 balls to guide his team to a famous victory. The West Indies hopes of making it to the ODI World Cup were dashed as Scotland successfully chased down the target in just 43.3 overs.

This disappointing result means that the West Indies will not compete in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the tournament's inception in 1975.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin in India on October 5, taking place across 10 venues. This victory for Scotland is particularly significant as it marks their first-ever win against the West Indies. The West Indies, under the leadership of Clive Lloyd, had previously won the first two editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 and reached the final in 1983.

With two matches remaining, even if the West Indies win both, they can only reach a maximum of four points, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points from their three games. Scotland, with this crucial win, now has four points and will be hoping for an upset that could secure their place in the tournament proper.

This latest setback adds to the ongoing decline of the West Indies cricket team, which has been evident in both Tests and ODIs over the past two decades. While the team achieved success in T20 cricket by winning the World Cup in 2012 and 2016, their performance in the traditional formats has been consistently deteriorating.

The current situation is a far cry from the glory days of the 1970s when West Indian cricketers united as a symbol of pride and resilience for the Black Caribbean community.

The impact of T20 cricket and the lure of lucrative leagues around the world have also contributed to the challenges faced by the West Indies. The availability of highly skilled T20 specialists who prioritize personal gain over national team commitments has weakened the overall quality of the West Indies squad. This, coupled with the financial rewards of T20 leagues, has made it increasingly difficult to assemble a competitive team proud to represent the iconic maroon jersey.

It is ironic that during the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy served as the team's coach, while Carlos Brathwaite, the hero of the 2016 T20 World Cup, was in the commentary box. The legacy of legendary West Indian cricketers like Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and Joel Garner now appears to be in ruins, symbolized by the team's defeat on July 1 at Harare Sports Club.

The absence of players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, who have opted to prioritize T20 leagues over international cricket, has left West Indies cricket in a state of paralysis. Scotland's victory has dealt a fatal blow, signifying the end of an era for West Indies cricket. It is a sombre moment, but the legacy of West Indies cricket will forever hold a place in the hearts of fans.

