Will ODI World Cup 2023 be Virat Kohli's last? Chris Gayle gives honest response

Speaking on India's chances to win the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, West Indies great Chris Gayle said that the Men in Blue are always favourties to win, especially when they are playing at home.

Team India, after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup on their home turf, is set to enter the prestigious event again as hosts, almost 12 years later. Among the young players in the victorious team was a 23-year-old Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in securing the title at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Fast forward to the present, and Kohli, now 34, stands as the sole active member from that triumphant squad that defeated Sri Lanka in the final. Despite recent discussions about Kohli's form, Chris Gayle, the West Indies cricket legend, believes that this upcoming World Cup will not mark the end of Kohli's journey in the tournament.

Also read: Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag to Team India

Kohli will be playing his 4th World Cup and Gayle feels that the star batter "has another World Cup in him".

"Virat Kohli still has another World Cup in him. I don't think this is going to be his last World Cup," Gayle told Times of India.

Regarding India's prospects as the hosts of the World Cup, Chris Gayle expressed his belief that India is consistently considered a strong favorite, particularly when playing on their home turf.

Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on how special 'home' World Cup will be for India (WATCH)

"India are favourites, they play at home as well. So, it's going to be very interesting. We want to see the team they're actually going to select. First of all the squad, they're going to select because a lot of people are knocking on the door as well. India are always going to be a favorite at home as well. So, that's something that carries the pressure over to the Indian team as well," he added.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.