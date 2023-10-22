Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs New Zealand: Dramatic video of dense fog that disrupted clash in Dharamshala goes viral (WATCH)

    The India vs New Zealand game has temporarily stopped due to hazy conditions in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Beautiful Dharamsala stadium turns into unplayable territory, haze brings down visibility avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    A massive layer of haze and fog has jammed up in the beautiful Dharamsala Stadium which is also known as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The cold conditions have brought a hazy atmosphere due to which the play has stopped.

    The men in blue have had a brilliant start to the second inning of the game. The openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put out a brilliant start once again which has put pressure on the New Zealand bowling lineup. India has been relentless, especially Rohit Sharma in this World Cup.

    It was excellent persistence from the Indian batting lineup that has brought exceptional results, especially in this ODI World Cup 2023. New Zealand bowlers so far have struggled to make an impact in the game. It will be a fine chase if India sticks to their plan.

    Virat Kohli will need to play an important role in the game as the chase could get tricky with a few wickets going down. New Zealand could also be on the cusp of their first loss against India in the ICC tournaments in 20 years. This could be an important result for India on Sunday.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 8:25 PM IST
