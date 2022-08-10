Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

    Mumbai Indians will have two new homes in Emirates and Cape Town. The IPL-based franchise has acquired two new teams in the upcoming T20 leagues in UAE and South Africa.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians (MI), unveiled its two new franchises' titles and brand identity on Wednesday. 'MI Emirates' in the United Aram Emirates' (UAE's) International League T20 and 'MI Cape Town' in Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League will be the team names that will embellish the iconic blue and gold colours of the team. The names were chosen as they call out the exact provinces where the teams will be based. The teams are dedicated to the fans across the Emirates and Cape Town. The new establishments take the iconic MI identity and wind in the local influence. The global expansion of the MI entity will bring the leagues the spirit and significance that have helped promote MI as one of the most followed sides in franchise cricket.

    Speaking on occasion, Director of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani, said in a media release, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome 'MI Emirates' & 'MI Cape Town', the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude. I am sure the MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater heights!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As for ILT20, it will be a six-team event, with its inaugural season to be held in January next year, which was initially supposed to be held this year. The six teams in the tournament happen to be: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, a team from Sharjah and another unnamed side.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The sides owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) owners can have four players from its IPL team, while a team can have nine overseas players in the XI, along with a UAE player and one from an associate nation. Also, the CSA T20 League would compete with six sides, and all the sides have been owned by IPL owners, with more details yet to come. The competition will also be inaugurated next year.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
