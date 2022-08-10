Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Virat Kohli has the tools to come out of his slump in form' - Mahela Jayawardene

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has had a lean patch for nearly three years now. However, Mahela Jayawardene remains optimistic about the Indian's chances of coming out of his prolonged slump in form.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly a quality player and possesses all the means needed to come out of his protracted dip in form, according to legendary former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli, along with a fit-again wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, on Monday, returned to the 15-member Indian side for the Asia Cup T20 2022, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between August 27 and September 11. Kohli is going through a nightmarish dip in form. He has not scored an international century since November 2019. His last global task happened to be the England tour, where he managed just 76 runs in six innings across formats, including the rescheduled fifth Test, along with a couple of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in July.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kohli was rested for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies and the upcoming ODIs in Zimbabwe. "It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now, but he is a quality player. I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it [the form slump]. He has done that in the past, and I'm sure he'll come through this. Class is permanent, and form is temporary," said Jayawardene during the ICC Review Show.

    Image credit: PTI

    As for Rahul, he did not feature in the T20Is in the West Indies due to COVID-19, besides undergoing sports hernia surgery. However, he will be back as the deputy captain for Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup. Jayawardene supposes that the lack of game time could concern Rahul, preparing for the competition.

    Image credit: PTI

    "That [lack of cricket for Rahul] would concern India. He has been out for a little while since the IPL, so having game time is crucial, especially in the middle. The sooner he can get some game time and that confidence back, the better. It will help him and the national team," considers Jayawardene.

    Image credit: Getty

    The former Sri Lankan also feels that India should proceed with a left-handed opener, preferably wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and the right-handed Rohit Sharma, in case Rahul fails to make an impressive return. Pant had opened on two instances during the T20Is in England in July. "Even though he [Pant] hasn't done that [opening the innings] much in domestic cricket, he can do that. Wherever he bats, you're not going to change his game. He will be a very natural player. So, yes, it is an option," Jayawardene concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

