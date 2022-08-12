Legends League Cricket 2022 to kick-start with India Maharajas vs World Giants match at Eden Gardens

The second season of the Legends League Cricket is here. It kicks off on September 15 with a unique game between India Maharajas and World Giants at Eden Gardens.

The iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will be hosting the opening game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 on September 15. On Friday, the organisers announced that the season would kick off with a unique match between the India Maharajas and the World Giants, dedicated to the 75th year of Indian independence.

"This is a proud moment for us to celebrate the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Commissioner of LLC, Ravi Shastri, in a media release.

The India Maharajas will be captained by former Indian skipper and reigning President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly. In contrast, the World Giants will be led by 2019 ICC World Cup-winning English captain Eoin Morgan. The second edition of the LLC will begin a day after the particular match, on September 16. It would see four teams participate in a franchise-based format. Overall, 15 games would be played this season for 22 days.

Squads:

IM: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

WG: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

