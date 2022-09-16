LLC 2022: Srivastava, Yusuf's 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants

The LLC 2022 began on Friday in Kolkata. In a memorable opening game, the India Maharajas trounced World Giants by six wickets. Tanmay Srivastava and Yusuf Pathan struck individual 50s to get the job done.

The 2022 Legends League Cricket (LLC) was off to a rocking start on Friday. A unique game was organised between India Maharajas and World Giants to celebrate India's 75th year of independence. And befittingly, the Indians won the contest by six wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Tanmay Srivastava and Yusuf Pathan were the top stars for the hosts, who struck respective half-centuries, while pacer Pankaj Singh grabbed a five-for to rattle the Giants.

Winning the toss, Giants skipper Jacques Kallis opted to bat. Openers Kevin O Brien (52) and Hamilton Masakadza (18) put on a 50-run stand before Pankaj dismissed the latter in the sixth over of the Powerplay. Along with Kallis, a 36-run stand ensued, as O Brien fell right after scoring his half-century to pacer Joginder Sharma in the tenth.

While Kallis was dismissed by off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the 11th, at 93, a 42-run stand happened between Denesh Ramdin (42*) and Thisara Perera (23) before the latter departed to off-spinner Mohammad Kaif in the 16th. There were some slow partnerships thereon, as the Giants finished on an above-par total of 170/8, while Harbhajan was economical.

In reply, the Maharajas started shakily, losing a couple for 34 by the fifth over of the PP. While it was down to 50/3 by the seventh, Srivastava and Yusuf put on a 103-run partnership to bring the Maharajas firmly back into the chase. In the 18th, the former fell to pacer Tim Bresnan, but no avail.

Irfan Pathan (20*) hit a winning couple of sixes in the following over to get the job done, with eight balls to spare. For the Giants, Bresnand claimed three, while fellow English pacer Ryan Sidebottom was duly economical.

Brief scores: WGS 170/8 (O Brien- 52, Ramdin- 42*; Pankaj- 5/26) lost to IMR 175/4 in 18.4 overs (Srivastava- 54, Yusuf- 50; Bresnan- 3/21) by six wickets.