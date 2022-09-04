Legends League Cricket 2022: Chris Gayle roped in by Gujarat Giants

Chris Gayle continues to play T20 franchise cricket on a part-time basis. He will be coming to India later this month for the Legends League Cricket 2022, where he will play for Gujarat Giants.

On Saturday, Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, chose the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ of Twenty20 (T20) cricket, Windies opener Chris Gayle. He will dawn the colour of the Giants alongside team opener-cum-skipper Virender Sehwag during the 2022 Legends League Cricket (LLC), which gets underway from September 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Per the draft regulations, franchises will have three days to complete their respective squad, including an additional choice of cricketing legend with the franchise purse. During the virtual draft, Giants spent ₹5,51,80,000 owning 15 stalwarts on Friday and have been left with ₹2,48,20,000 to finish their squad.

“After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said LLC CEO and Co-Founder Raman Raheja in a media release.

The vibrant West Indian is not only a T20 expert. He holds multiple records to his name. He also is a favourite among fans for his batting style and on-field antics. Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and Windies batter Lendl Simmons besides local choice Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand skipper and all-rounder Daniel Vettori will spearhead the spin department, while Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the fast bowling department.

Gujarat Giants squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O’brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis