Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more

    The 2022 Legends Cricket League will be the tournament's second season. The schedule for the same has been announced, as Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giants will play the opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals.

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    The Legends League Cricket (LLC) will kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers when India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, meets Gujarat Giants, directed by Virender Sehwag. The two would square off to initiate the 20-day-long tournament starting September 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The action will then move to Lucknow, where Manipal Tigers, led by former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, will face off against Bhilwara Kings, captained by former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan, on September 18. LLC will feature these four sides who will play against each other on a couple of instances during the 12-game league stage. There will be four rest days between the matches.

    The top two sides at the league stage-end will be playing in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2, as the winner will directly advance to the Final that will be played on October 5. However, the Qualifier loser will get another shot, as it will face the third-placed side on October 3 for a Final place.

    ALSO READ: Legends League Cricket 2022 - Chris Gayle roped in by Gujarat Giants

    The side that would finish fourth in the league would be eliminated. The fans will have the chance to watch mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, and Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan other clashes too.

    All the games would kick off at 7:30 PM (IST) except the contest between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25, which will be a 4 PM start, while Qualifier 1 is slated too for an early start. The league stages will be held across five venues — Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur — with Qualifier 1 scheduled to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for Qualifier 2 and the Finale will be announced soon.

    ALSO READ: Legends League Cricket 2022 - Sourav Ganguly pulls out of India Maharajas vs World Giants tie

    Match tickets and where to watch
    The LLC also announced that BookMyShow would be the exclusive ticketing partner for the upcoming season. Fans can get tickets for all matches, including the charity game between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, which will happen on September 16. Tickets for all the games will be available from September 5 onwards. The matches can be watched on television on the Sony Sports Network and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

    Full schedule

    Date Game No. Game Venue
    Sep 16, 2022 Charity Game India Maharajas vs World Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata
    Sep 17, 2022 League Match 01 – Round 01 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata
    Sep 18, 2022 League Match 02 – Round 01 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Sep 19, 2022 League Match 03 – Round 01 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Sep 20, 2022 Rest Day
    Sep 21, 2022 League Match 04 – Round 01 India Capitals vs Bhilwara
    Kings    		 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Sep 22, 2022 League Match 05 – Round 01 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
    Sep 23, 2022 Rest Day
    Sep 24, 2022 League Match 06 – Round 01 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
    Sep 25, 2022 League Match 07 – Round 02 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
    Sep 26, 2022 League Match 08 – Round 02 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
    Sep 27, 2022 League Match 09 – Round 02 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
    Sep 28, 2022 Rest Day
    Sep 29, 2022 League Match 10 – Round 02 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barabati Cricket Stadium, Cuttack
    Sep 30, 2022 League Match 11 – Round 02 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
    Oct 1, 2022 League Match 12 – Round 02 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
    Oct 2, 2022 Qualifier Rank 1 vs Rank 2 Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
    Oct 3, 2022 Eliminator Rank 3 vs Loser Q TBD
    Oct 4, 2022 Rest Day
    Oct 5, 2022 Final Winner Q vs Winner E TBD
    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka pulls off thriller as India Final qualification chances nearly over, social media surprised-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery; to start his rehab soon (SEE PICTURE)-ayh

    Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery; to start his rehab soon (SEE PICTURES)

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India brings in Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravi Bishnoi, Sri Lanka opts to bowl-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India brings in R Ashwin for Ravi Bishnoi, Lanka opts to bowl

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns-ayh

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 Indian domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to release answer key today results likely on Sept 13 Here s how to download gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to release answer key today, here's how to download; Results likely on Sept 13

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United this season revealed; will Erik ten Hag give icon more game time snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Man United this season revealed; will Ten Hag give icon more game time?

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    Who is Vedant Patel? AJR

    Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon