Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more

The 2022 Legends Cricket League will be the tournament's second season. The schedule for the same has been announced, as Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giants will play the opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) will kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers when India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, meets Gujarat Giants, directed by Virender Sehwag. The two would square off to initiate the 20-day-long tournament starting September 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The action will then move to Lucknow, where Manipal Tigers, led by former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, will face off against Bhilwara Kings, captained by former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan, on September 18. LLC will feature these four sides who will play against each other on a couple of instances during the 12-game league stage. There will be four rest days between the matches.

The top two sides at the league stage-end will be playing in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2, as the winner will directly advance to the Final that will be played on October 5. However, the Qualifier loser will get another shot, as it will face the third-placed side on October 3 for a Final place.

The side that would finish fourth in the league would be eliminated. The fans will have the chance to watch mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, and Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan other clashes too.

All the games would kick off at 7:30 PM (IST) except the contest between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25, which will be a 4 PM start, while Qualifier 1 is slated too for an early start. The league stages will be held across five venues — Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur — with Qualifier 1 scheduled to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for Qualifier 2 and the Finale will be announced soon.

Match tickets and where to watch

The LLC also announced that BookMyShow would be the exclusive ticketing partner for the upcoming season. Fans can get tickets for all matches, including the charity game between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, which will happen on September 16. Tickets for all the games will be available from September 5 onwards. The matches can be watched on television on the Sony Sports Network and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Full schedule