Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Hardik Pandya dating THIS Instagram influencer? Here's what we know

    Rumors suggest a breakup between Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha, with speculation of Hardik dating Instagram influencer Prachi Solanki. Prachi's visit to Hardik's home and shared videos have fueled the rumours. Absent from family celebrations, Natasha's silence leaves fans eager for an official statement on Hardik's potential new relationship.

    Is Hardik Pandya dating Prachi Solanki Here is what we know vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Rumours have been swirling about a possible breakup between T20 World Cup hero Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha. Although the celebrity couple has yet to make an official statement, signs suggest they might not be together anymore. Amidst these rumours, speculation has arisen about Hardik Pandya possibly dating an Instagram influencer. A viral video has fueled these questions.

    The influencer in question is Prachi Solanki, who runs the popular Instagram account PS29. She recently visited Hardik Pandya's house and shared photos and videos of her time there. In a video she posted, Prachi can be seen with Hardik, expressing her excitement and disbelief about meeting the cricket star. She thanked Hardik for his warm hospitality.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prachi Solanki (@ps_29)


    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Divorce? Couple's friend confirms THIS

    After returning home victorious from the T20 World Cup, Hardik celebrated with his family. Notably absent from these celebrations was Natasha. Prachi’s visit to Hardik’s home has added more fuel to the rumours. She not only met Hardik but also spent considerable time with his family, including his brother, Krunal Pandya. Prachi documented her visit with numerous photos, showing a friendly and warm interaction with Hardik and his family.

    Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

    Amidst speculation surrounding his separation from Natasha, Hardik Pandya is now rumoured to be romantically involved with an Instagram influencer. Fans have been actively commenting on this development, although there is currently no official confirmation regarding Hardik Pandya's dating status.

    Hardik Pandya's stellar performance as an all-rounder in the T20 World Cup tournament was pivotal in securing the trophy for the Indian team. His exceptional bowling performance, especially in the final match's crucial last over, showcased his maturity and skill, ultimately clinching the victory for India. Emotional after the win, Hardik Pandya reflected on facing numerous criticisms with patience, emphasizing his confidence and determination during the match.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prachi Solanki (@ps_29)

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign snt

    PCB sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors following Pakistan's disastrous T20 WC campaign

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience snt

    Gautam Gambhir appointed Indian team head coach, BCCI's Jay Shah lauds his 'clear vision' & vast experience

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post snt

    Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note to 'work wife' Rahul Dravid, says every memory will be cherished; read post

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH) gcw

    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH)

    Chapter closed, but not fully If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year snt

    'Chapter closed, but not fully': If selected, retired David Warner open to playing Champions Trophy next year

    Recent Stories

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials anr

    Fight cases against Chancellor legally at your own expense, Kerala Guv tells VCs, university officials

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000

    Could be fugitive or alien! Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest snt

    'Could be fugitive or alien!': Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money anr

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon