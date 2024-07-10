Hardik Pandya, Natasa Divorce? Couple's friend confirms THIS

Entertainment
Cricketer Hardik Pandya's last-over bowling effort has converted all of his detractors into fans following his T20 World Cup triumph.
Leading up to the World Cup, Hardik Pandya faced criticism for his poor performances, captaincy of the Mumbai Indians, and rocky relationship with his wife, Natasa Stankovic.
After the momentous victory, the cricketer has successfully resolved all of his professional issues, but his marriage is still in turmoil.
A close acquaintance of the couple has confirmed reports of a feud between Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya.
He stated that the T20 Cup would not help catalysing their reunion. "Probably, it's over," the pal said.
In an exclusive report by Times Now, a friend of the couple stated that they are not gathering to sink their 'gile-shikve' (complaints against one other).
Mr. and Mrs. Pandya's remark suggests that they are unwilling to work on their damaged marriage.
The duo has been generating excitement in the entertainment business since speculations of their divorce surfaced on social media.
The couple has erased each other's photos from social media. When the entire country applauded Hardik on his outstanding performance, Natasa's tweet was nowhere to be found.
Hardik was caught weeping during a phone conversation following his T20 World Cup triumph.
It was assumed that he cried joyfully in front of his wife, but the most recent disclosure from a close friend alters the entire story.
According to the acquaintance, things are not going well with the pair, and they are unlikely to respond right now.
Mr & Mrs Pandya's acquaintance concludes optimistically, "Look, no one knows what will happen in the future. However, Hardik and Natasa are still not getting along.
Probably, It's Over," remarked the couple's buddy, as reported by Times Now.