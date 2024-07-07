Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Natasha Stankovic has been silent on the divorce speculations involving her spouse, Hardik Pandya, for quite some time.

Image credits: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Hardik has not been seen with Natasa despite returning to Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup Championship.

Image credits: instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

In the middle of this, Natasa shared a video on Instagram Stories that appeared to corroborate the split allegations.

Image credits: instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

In the clip, she said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again: God did not remove the Red Sea; he simply parted it."

Image credits: instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

"Which means, he won’t remove a problem from your life, he will simply make a way through it.”

Image credits: instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Despite the reports of her divorce from Hardik Pandya, the actress has been spending time with her kid Agastya. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Interestingly, Natasa liked an Instagram post that Krunal Pandya made for his brother, Hardik.

Image credits: Instagram

Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Natasa, on the other hand, has not posted anything about Hardik or India's historic T20 World Cup victory

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One