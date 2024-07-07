Natasa Stankovic CONFIRMED divorce with Hardik Pandya?

Entertainment
Natasha Stankovic has been silent on the divorce speculations involving her spouse, Hardik Pandya, for quite some time.
Hardik has not been seen with Natasa despite returning to Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup Championship.
In the middle of this, Natasa shared a video on Instagram Stories that appeared to corroborate the split allegations.
In the clip, she said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again: God did not remove the Red Sea; he simply parted it."
"Which means, he won’t remove a problem from your life, he will simply make a way through it.”
Despite the reports of her divorce from Hardik Pandya, the actress has been spending time with her kid Agastya.
Interestingly, Natasa liked an Instagram post that Krunal Pandya made for his brother, Hardik.
Natasa, on the other hand, has not posted anything about Hardik or India's historic T20 World Cup victory