Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman

Former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan has achieved a milestone in his personal life. He has welcomed a new member to his family in the form of a baby boy, Suleiman Khan, along with his wife, Safa Baig. He took to his social media handles to make the announcement and even shared an image of the same.

"Safa and I welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #blessings," Pathan captioned the post, as he is seen holding the newborn in his arms with a chilled look. Immediately, wishes poured in, as the likes of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and many more commented on the post.

Pathan has been married to Safa since 2016. The couple already has a son, Imran Khan, born the same year. He was earlier reportedly in a relationship with Shivangi Dev, which lasted for ten years. However, they broke up in 2012 as he had supposedly wished his older brother Yusuf to get married to her.

Pathan retired from the sport in January 2020. Since then, he has not been associated with any significant cricketing role, i.e. coaching and mentorship. However, he continues to be an expert with Star Sports. His last outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) happened with now-defunct franchise Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2017.