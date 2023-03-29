IPL 2023: 'You must strike a balance' - Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues

IPL 2023: The growing number of T20 leagues has taken a toll on player workload management, while a few prefer to skip international commitments for domestic franchise tournaments. Kane Williamson has given his take on balancing it out.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to rock the Indian cricketing fraternity again, engaging the global cricket audience extensively. Since its inception, IPL has become the benchmark for Twenty20 (T20) cricket, and riding on the trend, it has given birth to several other popular domestic T20 leagues across the globe, especially in all full-time cricket-playing nations.

With the domestic franchise T20 leagues constantly expanding, player burnout and workload management issues have crawled up, leading to players getting more frequently injured. Also, with the exorbitant amount of money involved in these tournaments, some players prefer to play in the leagues and skip international commitments. Reflecting on the same, Kane Williamson of Gujarat Titans (GT) feels there must be a balance between both.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'HOPING TO GET RISHABH PANT INVOLVED THIS SEASON' - DELHI CAPITALS HEAD COACH RICKY PONTING

"The landscape is changing; we have seen it in our environment and other sides. The players must decide, and every side will take a different approach. I think you want to strike a balance between both, as you want your best players playing the international game," Williamson answered Newsable's query during the media interaction arranged by GT.

"Also, if there is a drive or an ambition to play in some of these other leagues, it's a delicate balance, and I think it about trying to put it together basically and slowly over the next period because, I think, we just continue to see the landscape change, and it's hard to make some firm decisions as we don't know what it is going to look like even in a few months, or six months, and even a year. So, we must navigate that space as it goes. But, it's unique considering my time or before that, and it must be addressed," concluded Williamson.