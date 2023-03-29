Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: MI coach Boucher willing to give Rohit Sharma a game or two off if he asks for it

    Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a turn around after a poor show last year when they finished last in the 10-team IPL.

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians coach Boucher willing to give Rohit Sharma rest if he asks for it snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher said on Wednesday that he will have no problem in resting Rohit Sharma during the league stage of the IPL provided the captain is able to find form with the bat.

    Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a turn around after a poor show last year when they finished last in the 10-team IPL.

    With Mumbai Indians starting their IPL 2023 season with an away clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2, the focus will also be on the workload management of the players and especially Rohit, who will lead India in the 50-over World Cup later this year in October-November.

    Sharma, when asked if he was open to take a backseat and rest during a few IPL games in the league round, preferred to have the question answered by the former South African wicketkeeper and coach Boucher.

    "In regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully he gets into some sort of form and hopefully does not want to rest, but we will be adapt to whatever the situation is," Boucher told the media during Mumbai Indians' pre-tournament press conference in Mumbai.

    Rohit had a forgettable outing with the bat as well last season as he made just 268 runs in 14 matches at 19.14 without any half-century.

    "If I can get the best out him as a captain and a player, it will be great and that means that if he wants to rest for one or two games then I will do that. No problem," Boucher added.

    On the new rule of impact player being implemented from this IPL, Rohit said it does not negate or reduce the role of an all-rounder.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround

    "I don't know whether it will impact an all-rounder because an all-rounder will always be an all-rounder. No matter at what stage in the game, you have an option of bowling him at any time, or making it bat at any time. With that player, you can always fill that gap, maybe play him as the fifth or the sixth bowler or an extra better," Sharma said.

    "In the hindsight you can say that but you still want to put your best players on the park there might be a slight difference to it, but I do not think it is going to impact so much, in terms of having an all-rounder in your team or not," Sharma added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: You must strike a balance - Gujarat Titans GT Kane Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'You must strike a balance' - Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon' snt

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon'

    Cricket coach in Uttarakhand booked for using objectionable language with women cricketers-ayh

    Cricket coach in Uttarakhand booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success snt

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title snt

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title?

    Recent Stories

    Setback for Google NCLAT upholds Rs 1337 crore penalty slapped by CCI gcw

    Setback for Google! NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337 crore penalty slapped by CCI

    football Harry Kane to make sensational GBP 80 million move to Manchester United next summer - Reports-ayh

    Harry Kane to make sensational £80 million move to Manchester United next summer - Reports

    IPL 2023: You must strike a balance - Gujarat Titans GT Kane Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'You must strike a balance' - Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today March 29; know how to make changes - adt

    Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline ends today; know how to make changes

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices vma

    Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon