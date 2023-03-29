IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to sign THIS wicket-keeper as Rishabh Pant's replacement

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is missing out for Delhi Capitals following a dangerous car accident, as he is missing out on leading the side. Meanwhile, the franchise has roped in Abhishek Porel as his replacement.

Image credit: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be without Rishabh Pant after he severely injured himself earlier this year during a lethal car crash. He is currently on the road to recovery from his injuries and will be missing out on leading the side, as he will be skipping the entire 16th season of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

While veteran explosive Australian opener David Warner has been roped in as the side's skipper, the franchise is set to sign young wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal, Abhishek Porel. He was initially called at the preparatory camp in Delhi, and after a series of practice ties, the management has decided to sign him as Pant's replacement.

