    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to sign THIS wicket-keeper as Rishabh Pant's replacement

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is missing out for Delhi Capitals following a dangerous car accident, as he is missing out on leading the side. Meanwhile, the franchise has roped in Abhishek Porel as his replacement.

    Image credit: Getty

    Delhi Capitals (DC) will be without Rishabh Pant after he severely injured himself earlier this year during a lethal car crash. He is currently on the road to recovery from his injuries and will be missing out on leading the side, as he will be skipping the entire 16th season of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

    While veteran explosive Australian opener David Warner has been roped in as the side's skipper, the franchise is set to sign young wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal, Abhishek Porel. He was initially called at the preparatory camp in Delhi, and after a series of practice ties, the management has decided to sign him as Pant's replacement.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023: 'You must strike a balance' - Williamson on players skipping international cricket for T20 leagues

    Image credit: abhishek porel/Instagram

    Porel was tested alongside uncapped keeper-batters Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia and Vivek Singh under the supervision of DC head coach Ricky Ponting and DC's Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly. Although the Bengal lad played an entire domestic season for his side and was brilliant behind the stumps, he failed to impact with the bat.

    Image credit: abhishek porel/Instagram

    Porel had only three outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he managed only 22 runs, with one of the knocks being an unbeaten 20. In List-A, he has managed 54 in three innings an innings. However, his numbers in First-Class (FC) cricket are slightly better, working six 50s in 26 innings with a top score of 73.

