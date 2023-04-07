IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will face Delhi Capitals in Match 11 in Guwahati on Saturday. With DC coming off twin opening losses, it would be wary of its poor batting and aiming for an improved show against RR.

Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting unit will likely find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Assan Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC's line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 kmph, which is right up their alley.

However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won't be a pleasant proposition either. But the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots, and one can plonk his front foot and hit through the line.

Another aspect that could give some relief to DC is the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game. The bruised area with stitches will likely remain sore and soft, and it won't be easy to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remains an option. If Buttler cannot play, Joe Root could be an option.

DC, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant's absence, looked good. Still, the frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers, who are 10 miles quicker than their Indian counterparts, have created many problems which the side wouldn't have initially comprehended. There haven't been too many silver linings for DC in the two defeats so far, and the main drawback of the team is poor bench strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn't inspire confidence.

Even if the coaching staff wants to try other options in place of Sarfaraz, DC, in its Indian batting roster, only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon, and none of them are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150. At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing. Still, the afternoon match will somewhat negate the dew factor, unlike the earlier game when Punjab Kings' bowlers found it difficult to grip the ball seam up.

For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick in the first two games and would hope to challenge the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav. The two aspects in DC's strategy that will be looked upon with keen interest will be the usage of 'Impact Player' and Axar Patel's utility as a bowler with southpaws -- Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer batting in the top six.

In the case of 'Impact Player', Aman Hakim Khan has been used in the first two games, and DC head coach Ricky Ponting does speak highly of the Mumbai youngster. But in both the matches, there hasn't been much on display. In the case of Axar, skipper David Warner is wary of giving him the ball when left-handers are at the crease due to his poor match-ups in the past. While Rovman Powell is a big hitter, he has issues tackling spinners, so there is every chance Rilee Rossouw will continue. However, despite losing their earlier match, RR remains the favourite to win this one.

Squads:

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Donovan Ferreira, KC Cariappa, Abdul Basith, Obed McCoy, Akash Vasisth, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa and Murugan Ashwin.

Match details

Date and day: April 8, 2023 (Saturday)

Venue: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium, Guwahati

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

