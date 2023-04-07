Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Very tough to pick him' - KKR head coach Pandit all-praise for Suyash's heroics against RCB

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Wednesday. While it was an all-round performance by KKR, Suyash Sharma was terrific with his mystery spins that drew acclaim from head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit was happy with rookie spinner Suyash Sharma's "fighting attitude", saying it was complicated for rival batters to pick the 19-year-old from Delhi. Suyash made a considerable impact in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), picking up the prize wickets of pinch-hitter Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat and tail-ender Karn Sharma as KKR thrashed Faf du Plessis' side by 81 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday night.

    "We have seen him [Suyash] at trial matches. He is swift in the air, and picking him is very tough. It's just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude," said Pandit after the match. The former India cricketer also complimented the batters for showing the courage to fight back and post a 200-plus total after they were down and out at 89/5, with Shardul Thakur smashing a 29-ball 68.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    "It's a good win. The boys have shown the character. We are looking at the initial stage, losing wickets and returning to get 200-plus. We just expected the pitch to help the spinners. But you require enough runs. Shardul and Rinku Singh [46 off 33] counter-attacked the opposition," added Pandit.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    KKR captain Nitish Rana said the plan was to pressure the rival batters in the middle overs, and Suyash had come in handy. "Even today, we collapsed [to 5/89], and credit to [Rahmanullah] Gurbaz [57 off 44 balls]. It was an unbelievable innings from Shardul Thakur. People will talk about Shardul, but Rinku [Singh] held one end up, as we had planned," he declared.

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    "We had always planned not to give RCB batters pace in the middle overs. Suyash, playing his first match, bowled brilliant balls. Not even we have got to know him so far. He backs himself. It was always our plan to add him if we needed a third spinner," added Rana.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    Man of the Match Thakur himself was surprised with the power he packed in his strokes, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes. "Even I don't know where it came from. Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You must also have skills to do that at a higher level, but we also work hard in the nets," he expressed.

    article_image6

    Image credit: PTI

    "Coaching staff do the throwdowns and give us the option of range-hitting. And, you know, the pitches; they always suit the batters, don't they? It was a perfect day," added Thakur. RCB captain Du Plessis said his side lost the plot after keeping KKR batters under pressure till the 13th over. He also indicated that his batters need to improve against quality spinners.

    article_image7

    Image credit: PTI

    "We had it set up there in the 12th or 13th over... It was probably 20-25 runs too much. Shardul played well. Their leg spinners got on top of us. It was still a good wicket, but the nature of mystery spinners is that they get wickets. They put the squeeze on us. We were pretty average with the bat. You learn lessons. Two or three days ago, you played brilliant cricket. It got away from us," concluded the South African.

    (With inputs from PTI)

