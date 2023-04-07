IPL 2023: 'Very tough to pick him' - KKR head coach Pandit all-praise for Suyash's heroics against RCB

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Wednesday. While it was an all-round performance by KKR, Suyash Sharma was terrific with his mystery spins that drew acclaim from head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Image credit: PTI

Former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit was happy with rookie spinner Suyash Sharma's "fighting attitude", saying it was complicated for rival batters to pick the 19-year-old from Delhi. Suyash made a considerable impact in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), picking up the prize wickets of pinch-hitter Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat and tail-ender Karn Sharma as KKR thrashed Faf du Plessis' side by 81 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday night. "We have seen him [Suyash] at trial matches. He is swift in the air, and picking him is very tough. It's just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude," said Pandit after the match. The former India cricketer also complimented the batters for showing the courage to fight back and post a 200-plus total after they were down and out at 89/5, with Shardul Thakur smashing a 29-ball 68. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

"It's a good win. The boys have shown the character. We are looking at the initial stage, losing wickets and returning to get 200-plus. We just expected the pitch to help the spinners. But you require enough runs. Shardul and Rinku Singh [46 off 33] counter-attacked the opposition," added Pandit.

Image credit: PTI

KKR captain Nitish Rana said the plan was to pressure the rival batters in the middle overs, and Suyash had come in handy. "Even today, we collapsed [to 5/89], and credit to [Rahmanullah] Gurbaz [57 off 44 balls]. It was an unbelievable innings from Shardul Thakur. People will talk about Shardul, but Rinku [Singh] held one end up, as we had planned," he declared. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - GURBAAZ, THAKUR, CHAKRAVARTHY, SUYASH RATTLE RCB AS KKR TRIUMPHS BY 81 RUNS; FANS THRILLED

Image credit: PTI

"We had always planned not to give RCB batters pace in the middle overs. Suyash, playing his first match, bowled brilliant balls. Not even we have got to know him so far. He backs himself. It was always our plan to add him if we needed a third spinner," added Rana.

Image credit: PTI

Man of the Match Thakur himself was surprised with the power he packed in his strokes, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes. "Even I don't know where it came from. Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You must also have skills to do that at a higher level, but we also work hard in the nets," he expressed. ALSO READ: IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH - Hyderabad hunts for inspiration from Aiden Markram to turn tables versus Lucknow

Image credit: PTI

"Coaching staff do the throwdowns and give us the option of range-hitting. And, you know, the pitches; they always suit the batters, don't they? It was a perfect day," added Thakur. RCB captain Du Plessis said his side lost the plot after keeping KKR batters under pressure till the 13th over. He also indicated that his batters need to improve against quality spinners.

Image credit: PTI