IPL 2023: RR's Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has created a massive impact for Rajasthan Royals, being its highest run-scorer for the season. Meanwhile, he has impressed his teammate Joe Root, who has dubbed him one "hell of a talent".

England and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Joe Root feels young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one "hell of a talent", and it is a matter of time before he goes on to play for India. With 575 runs in 13 matches at 47.91, including four fifties and one century, the 21-year-old has set the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage on fire, resulting in a clamour for his selection in the national team.

"... you could see it [India debut] tomorrow. One thing that is quite impressive about him is he is ravenous, and he has got great desire and belief in his ability. He ensures that he keeps looking to improve and keep learning, which he does. He has a great temperament in that respect and a brilliant work ethic. He is always asking and trying to learn from other players and people around him," Root told PTI in an exclusive interview.

England's batting mainstay in the five-day format, Root can't see a weakness in Jaiswal's game. "So, he has got all the elements. There is no area of natural weakness at this minute, which you can see. He has dominated spin and seam throughout this tournament, and you can see that the confidence he is playing with now is fantastic," added Root.

"I do not think it is a question of if he can do it; it is more [of] when and how he fits into that Indian team. But clearly, he is a hell of a talent with a fantastic future ahead of him, and hopefully, he continues to go as it is. All falls into place, and the only team he does not score runs against is England [laughs]," Root added.

IPL experience will help in ODI World Cup

The former England skipper and batting mainstay said the IPL experience would help gain knowledge about conditions in India, with the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in the country in October-November. "It is hard to try not to take information from the experience that you have had here. Even just being in these conditions for an extended time, you can see how the bowlers react, both pace and spin," he explained.

"...playing on slightly more used wickets, different soils, obviously the dark soil and the red soil, see how they react slightly differently, just try to give yourself as much information and store that for when we come back here at the end of the year, will be necessary," he continued.

"Now as well, even things like how at different venues, how the ball reacts, how you sum up faster score than others, how you approach different scenarios at those grounds, it is all valuable information when you head into a major tournament like that even if it is a different format," described Root.

Root, 32, playing his first IPL, said the impact player rule would need two to three years to develop a clear understanding. "It will take time to see how it is continued to be used, or it will take time to see what impact it has on how this tournament is structured from how you set up your teams in auctions or things like that. Will it make the all-rounders less desirable or more? You have got that extra option now. How do teams decide to set things up batting first, whether they choose one or two guys that they always use or whether they are very situational-based (or) conditions-based?" he wondered.

He also said the rule has made a big difference to the competitiveness of the IPL. "The impact sub has fully made a big difference in the fact every team has that extra option whether it be in the field or batting - there is an extra bit of depth there - so you always feel like you are in the game, which lasts until the last ball," he clarified.

Having dominated the Test circuit recently, Root said he was glad to return to Twenty20 (T20) cricket. "It has been excellent. I enjoyed it. It has been fun. I have learned loads from it, from both players and coaches that I got to work with. Just to be around T20 again after such a long time, to think about the game in a different line and learn, to look at different situations differently, and that has been beneficial," he said.

We have got great clarity over what we want to achieve: Root ahead of Ashes

The next big assignment for the English run machine is close. The Ashes 2023 begins in about a month. Root is confident that England's Bazball approach will subdue the Australian side, which will also play in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

"I try not to overthink it, to be honest. From our point of view, for us as the English team, we have thoroughly enjoyed playing the way we have been over the last year or so, gained tremendous confidence from it and have got great clarity on what we are trying to achieve," he throught.

"Most of that revolves around making memories, try and produce special things on the field as a group, and we have managed to do that in different environments whether that be at home, (or in) Pakistan, (or in) New Zealand so far, against some good oppositions," he added.

Root said England is wary of Australia's firepower but is confident in its home conditions. "Australia are a powerful side. You don't get to the World Test Championship final over some time without being consistently very good. But, it is an Ashes series, and as an English player, it is one of the most important ones you play in and one of the ones you want to perform in, so that extra hunger and desire to go and continue what we do would certainly be there," he concluded.