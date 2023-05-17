Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RR's Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'

    IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has created a massive impact for Rajasthan Royals, being its highest run-scorer for the season. Meanwhile, he has impressed his teammate Joe Root, who has dubbed him one "hell of a talent".

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    England and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Joe Root feels young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one "hell of a talent", and it is a matter of time before he goes on to play for India. With 575 runs in 13 matches at 47.91, including four fifties and one century, the 21-year-old has set the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage on fire, resulting in a clamour for his selection in the national team.

    "... you could see it [India debut] tomorrow. One thing that is quite impressive about him is he is ravenous, and he has got great desire and belief in his ability. He ensures that he keeps looking to improve and keep learning, which he does. He has a great temperament in that respect and a brilliant work ethic. He is always asking and trying to learn from other players and people around him," Root told PTI in an exclusive interview.

    England's batting mainstay in the five-day format, Root can't see a weakness in Jaiswal's game. "So, he has got all the elements. There is no area of natural weakness at this minute, which you can see. He has dominated spin and seam throughout this tournament, and you can see that the confidence he is playing with now is fantastic," added Root.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    "I do not think it is a question of if he can do it; it is more [of] when and how he fits into that Indian team. But clearly, he is a hell of a talent with a fantastic future ahead of him, and hopefully, he continues to go as it is. All falls into place, and the only team he does not score runs against is England [laughs]," Root added.

    IPL experience will help in ODI World Cup
    The former England skipper and batting mainstay said the IPL experience would help gain knowledge about conditions in India, with the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in the country in October-November. "It is hard to try not to take information from the experience that you have had here. Even just being in these conditions for an extended time, you can see how the bowlers react, both pace and spin," he explained.

    "...playing on slightly more used wickets, different soils, obviously the dark soil and the red soil, see how they react slightly differently, just try to give yourself as much information and store that for when we come back here at the end of the year, will be necessary," he continued.

    ALSO WATCH: Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years

    "Now as well, even things like how at different venues, how the ball reacts, how you sum up faster score than others, how you approach different scenarios at those grounds, it is all valuable information when you head into a major tournament like that even if it is a different format," described Root.

    Root, 32, playing his first IPL, said the impact player rule would need two to three years to develop a clear understanding. "It will take time to see how it is continued to be used, or it will take time to see what impact it has on how this tournament is structured from how you set up your teams in auctions or things like that. Will it make the all-rounders less desirable or more? You have got that extra option now. How do teams decide to set things up batting first, whether they choose one or two guys that they always use or whether they are very situational-based (or) conditions-based?" he wondered.

    He also said the rule has made a big difference to the competitiveness of the IPL. "The impact sub has fully made a big difference in the fact every team has that extra option whether it be in the field or batting - there is an extra bit of depth there - so you always feel like you are in the game, which lasts until the last ball," he clarified.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    Having dominated the Test circuit recently, Root said he was glad to return to Twenty20 (T20) cricket. "It has been excellent. I enjoyed it. It has been fun. I have learned loads from it, from both players and coaches that I got to work with. Just to be around T20 again after such a long time, to think about the game in a different line and learn, to look at different situations differently, and that has been beneficial," he said.

    We have got great clarity over what we want to achieve: Root ahead of Ashes
    The next big assignment for the English run machine is close. The Ashes 2023 begins in about a month. Root is confident that England's Bazball approach will subdue the Australian side, which will also play in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

    "I try not to overthink it, to be honest. From our point of view, for us as the English team, we have thoroughly enjoyed playing the way we have been over the last year or so, gained tremendous confidence from it and have got great clarity on what we are trying to achieve," he throught.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: GT'S SHUBMAN GILL SCRIPTS MAJOR RECORD WITH HUNDRED VS SRH

    "Most of that revolves around making memories, try and produce special things on the field as a group, and we have managed to do that in different environments whether that be at home, (or in) Pakistan, (or in) New Zealand so far, against some good oppositions," he added.

    Root said England is wary of Australia's firepower but is confident in its home conditions. "Australia are a powerful side. You don't get to the World Test Championship final over some time without being consistently very good. But, it is an Ashes series, and as an English player, it is one of the most important ones you play in and one of the ones you want to perform in, so that extra hunger and desire to go and continue what we do would certainly be there," he concluded.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years-ayh

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances-ayh

    IPL 2023: Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC preview: Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings targets major win to keep playoff hopes alive versus Delhi Capitals

    IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar recalls 'emotional moment' as CSK skipper MS Dhoni autographs his shirt-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar recalls 'emotional moment' as CSK skipper MS Dhoni autographs his shirt

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderanad: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and a playoff berth, Twitter amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and playoff berth, Twitter amazed

    Recent Stories

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets candid about smartphone he uses and more gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets candid about smartphone he uses and more

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers consider taking protests to Ram Lila ground-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Grapplers consider taking protests to Ram Lila ground

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details

    President Joe Biden postpones Australia trip Quad summit in Sydney cancelled gcw

    President Joe Biden postpones Australia trip; Quad summit in Sydney cancelled

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years-ayh

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon