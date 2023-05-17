Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beautiful Dharamshala cricket stadium gets even better; set to host IPL for 1st time in 9 years

    IPL 2023 will witness the return of Dharamshala as a venue, as the arena with the iconic Himalayan backdrop in Himachal Pradesh will host an IPL fixture for the first time in nine years. Here's more about the ground.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 17, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the return of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala as a venue. On Wednesday, it will host Match 64 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), with the former vying for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, as the ground hosts its first IPL tie in over nine years, we revisit the recently renovated stadium.

    The notable element of this renovation is the installation of the latest drainage system, which is world-class. It makes it the second Indian cricket venue after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the latest drainage technology. It happens to be the sub-air system, which sucks out the water off the wet soil, allowing the pitches to dry quickly and not cause a delay due to a damp outfield.

    The technology involves perforated pipes across the outfield that uses air pressure to drain water from the grassroots. The method underwent a trial after installation earlier this year during the rainfall and has proven effective. Also, the pitch at the ground was relaid, leading to the third Test between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being shifted to Indore.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
