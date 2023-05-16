IPL 2023: GT's Shubman Gill scripts major record with hundred vs SRH

CRICKET
Shubman Gill struck his maiden IPL ton while batting for Gujarat Titans against SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Sunday, which his side won.
As a result of this hundred, Gill has now become the first Indian to slam hundreds across three international formats and the IPL in a calendar year.
Gill's first century this year was during the New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad, where he slammed his maiden List A double ton (208).
Gill followed it up with his first-ever T20I ton against the same side in Ahmedabad.
Gill followed up in Ahmedabad with his maiden Test hundred against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In IPL 2023, Gill is GT's topmost run scorer, with 576 in 13 at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19, including four half-centuries.