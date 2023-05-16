CRICKET

IPL 2023: GT's Shubman Gill scripts major record with hundred vs SRH

Shubman Gill struck his maiden IPL ton while batting for Gujarat Titans against SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Sunday, which his side won.

Image credits: PTI

Historic feat

As a result of this hundred, Gill has now become the first Indian to slam hundreds across three international formats and the IPL in a calendar year.

Image credits: PTI

ODI ton

Gill's first century this year was during the New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad, where he slammed his maiden List A double ton (208).

Image credits: Getty

T20I hundred

Gill followed it up with his first-ever T20I ton against the same side in Ahmedabad.

Image credits: Getty

Test century

Gill followed up in Ahmedabad with his maiden Test hundred against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Image credits: Getty

IPL 2023 performance

In IPL 2023, Gill is GT's topmost run scorer, with 576 in 13 at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19, including four half-centuries.

Image credits: PTI
