    IPL 2023: Krunal-Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants subdued Mumbai Indians by five runs in Lucknow on Tuesday, thanks to Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinius's batting show, aided by some intelligent bowling, bettering its chances of a playoff berth.

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinis show, competent bowling hands LSG 5-run win over MI to better playoff chances-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 16, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

    It was another nail-biter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time record former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 63 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, with the former holding its nerves until the final delivery to get the job done by five runs and better its chances of making it to the playoffs, moving to the third spot, while the latter slips to fourth.

    After winning the coin toss, MI opted to chase, as LSG began on a terrible note, losing a couple for just 12 by the third over of the PowerPlay and was down to 35/3 by the seventh. Nevertheless, Krunal Pandya (49*) and Marcus Stoinis (89*) took charge of the rest of the innings.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    As the duo added 82 for the fourth wicket, Krunal walked off after the 16th and retired hurt with an unknown injury. Stoinis was joined by Nicholas Pooran (8*) as the pair stood its ground until the end of the innings, finishing on a par total of 177/3, while the former brought up his seventh IPL 50.

    For MI, pacer Jason Behrendorff grabbed a couple of wickets, while off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen was economical. As the visitors began the chase, after the opening over, medium-pacer Yash Thakur replaced Prerak Mankad (0) as the Impact Player (IP). Meanwhile, openers Ishan Kishan (59) and Rohit Sharma (37) were off to a blazing start, putting 90 on the board before the latter fell prey to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the tenth.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: GT'S SHUBMAN GILL SCRIPTS MAJOR RECORD WITH HUNDRED VS SRH

    While Kishan struck his 15th IPL half-century, Bishnoi dismissed him a couple of overs after 13 runs. Thereon, Mumbai needed help to get a partnership going. With the equation coming down to 11 off the last six balls, pacer Mohsin Khan bowled magically well to hand Lucknow a five-run conquest. Thakur and Bishnoi grasped a couple each for the hosts, whereas the latter was decently economical.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
