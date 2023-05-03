IPL 2023: Kishan-SKY overshadow Livingstone as MI prevails over PBKS in high-scoring meet; fans thrilled

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians prevailed over Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav nailed it with their batting that overshadowed Liam Livingstone's heroics, and fans were thrilled by it.

It was a high-scoring entertainer in Match 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were on song with the bat, ruining Liam Livingstone's hard work and securing a six-wicket conquest while both teams remained in the playoffs race.

After winning the coin toss, MI opted to chase, as PBKS lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (9) in the second over of the PowerPlay (PP) to medium-pacer Arshad Khan with 13 runs on the board. However, skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Matthew Short (27) added 49 for the second wicket to keep the hosts going before the former was dismissed by veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the eighth.

Then, Short and Liam Livingstone (82*) put on a short 33-run partnership for the third wicket before Chawla knocked over the former in the 12th. Still, Punjab was not a side to be rattled, as Livingstone joined forces with Jitesh Sharma (49*), as the two launched a scathing attack on the MI bowlers, contributing to an unbeaten 119-run stand for the fourth wicket to propel the side to a massive total of 214/3.

At the same time, Livingstone slammed his fifth IPL half-century, while a couple of dropped catches for Dhawan and Jitesh also played a meaningful role in the top score. For Mumbai, Chawla scalped a couple of wickets, whereas he was also effective with his economy. In reply, the visitors lost senior skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma (0) in the opening over of the PP to pacer Rishi Dhawan with nothing on the board.

However, young opener Ishan Kishan (80*) and Cameron Green (23) put on 54 for the second wicket before the latter was sent packing by pacer Nathan Ellis in the sixth. Nevertheless, to keep up with the asking rate, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (66) added 116 for the third wicket, while the two also brought up their 14th and 19th IPL 50s each.

In the 16th, Yadav was dismissed by Ellis, while in the subsequent over, at 178, Kishan fell prey to pacer Arshdeep Singh. However, having maintained the run rate, MI's job got more manageable in the closing stages, as it ultimately won by six wickets. Ellis grabbed a couple for the Kings, whereas Rishi was economical, while Arshdeep proved costly with his spell, as he was thumped in the closing stages, conceding 66 in total.