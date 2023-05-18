Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to don Mohun Bagan attire versus Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants will pay tribute to Mohun Bagan on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens because the football club was rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

    IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants to don Mohun Bagan attire versus Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Kolkata-based conglomerate RP Sanjiv Goenka Group owns Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The group also owns India's most successful football club, Mohun Bagan. As the football club has been rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), LSG will sport MBSG's renowned green and maroon-coloured jersey in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) meeting against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

    The RPSG Group owned the Lucknow franchise after the IPL was expanded to 10 sides in 2022. The unit is also the principal owner of Mohun Bagan after acquiring a majority stake before the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. "It is [Mohun Bagan] not an institution. It's an emotion. Its legacy represents the city of Kolkata," LSG team owner Shashwat Goenka said, reports PTI.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    "With this in mind, we have decided that LSG will don the iconic colours of maroon and green in Saturday's match against KKR at Eden Gardens. It is our way of respecting Mohun Bagan's and our city's legacy," added Goenka. With this move, LSG hopes to gain some home advantage on Saturday in a critical match as both teams vie for the playoffs.

    "Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home, right? So, as much support as possible, we would ask for that," Goenka added. The announcement happened at RPSG House in Kolkata in the presence of LSG's stand-in captain Krunal Pandya and Windies's wicketkeeper-batter, Nicholas Pooran.

    ALSO READ: ATK Mohun Bagan to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

    Krunal, who has been leading LSG since the mid-season following the injury to regular skipper KL Rahul, said he looks forward to seeing Mohun Bagan in action. "Yes, we won the (ISL) trophy this year. I'm aware of the team as well. I'm also looking forward to seeing one of the games," he stated.

    He further hoped to get more significant support than the home side. "100 per cent [we are getting more support]. Wherever we go, if we get more support, it will boost your confidence. I request all the Mohun Bagan fans to support us on Saturday. Hope we do well against KKR," Krunal added.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Liam Livngstone's heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS's playoff hopes in jeopardy

    The notification came on Wednesday after the RPSG Group decided to go by the fans' sentiments and dropped the prefix ATK from Mohun Bagan, starting June 1. It was informed after its Board meeting on Wednesday that the century-plus-old city football heavyweight would be called 'Mohun Bagan Super Giant' beginning June 1.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Three out of four sexual assault charges dropped-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Three out of four sexual assault charges dropped

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Liam Livngstone heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS playoff hopes in jeopardy-ayh

    IPL 2023: Liam Livngstone's heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS's playoff hopes in jeopardy

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report snt

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli, SunRisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore plays Hyderabad in must-win encounter

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly security cover to Z-Category; here is why-ayh

    WB Govt upgrades Sourav Ganguly's security cover to Z-Category; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur takes internet by storm in lavender bling saree on day 3 ADC

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur takes internet by storm in lavender bling saree on day 3

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason RBA

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason

    Shah Rukh fans allege that Mission Impossible 7 copied Pathaan's iconic train scene vma

    Shah Rukh fans allege that Mission Impossible 7 copied Pathaan's iconic train scene

    Google to to start adding very long ads in YouTube Here is what we know gcw

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

    India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to meet his maths teacher in Kerala anr

    India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to meet his maths teacher in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon