IPL 2023: Liam Livngstone's heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS's playoff hopes in jeopardy

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals relentlessly performed to tame Punjab Kings by 15 runs in Dharamshala on Wednesday despite Liam Livngstone's heroics. The win by the former acts has given an enormous setback to the latter in its playoff hopes.

It was a nail-biter until the final over, as Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a ruthless performance to outcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in Match 64 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. Liam Livngstone's heroics were not enough, as an already ousted former acted as a party-spoiler to the latter's chances to make it to the playoffs.

After winning the coin toss, PBKS opted to chase, as Dc began on a promising note, with openers David Warner (46) and Prithvi Shaw (54) putting on 94 on the board before the former departed to pacer Sam Curran in the 11th. Then, Shaw and Rilee Rossouw (82*) took a firm charge of the innings and added 54 for the second wicket, with the former getting his 13th IPL half-century.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

It was in the 15th when the partnership was broken by Curran, with Shaw walking back. However, Rossouw did not stop there and, along with Philip Salt (26), contributed an unbeaten 60 for the third wicket, allowing Delhi to finish on a commanding total of 213/2. At the same time, the former also brought up his maiden IPL 50 in the process.

Curran was the only wicket-taker for Punjab, while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was economical. Before its chase, it made a change, bringing Prabhsimran Singh in as the Impact Player for pacer Nathan Ellis. At the same time, it was also handed a target of chasing the total down within 16.4 overs or lesser to better its net run rate than the fourth-placed five-time record former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) if it was to rise to displace it.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: FROM GILL TO JAISWAL - 5 INDIAN BATTERS WHO MADE WAVES

While the Kings began on an unbalanced note, losing Shikhar Dhawan (0) in the second over to pacer Ishant Sharma with nothing on the board, Prabhsimran (22) and Atharva Taide (55) put on 50 for the second wicket before leg-spinner Axar Patel sent the former packing in the seventh. Then, Taide and Liam Livingstone (94) tried hard and put on a bold 78-run stand for the third wicket.

Although Taide came up with his second IPL half-century, he struggled to play the big strokes, and with the required rate rising, he decided to walk off after the 15th. While PBKS was quickly down to 147/5 by the 17th, Livingstone and Sam Curran (11) put on 33 more for the sixth wicket before the latter was sent back to the dugout in the 19th after pacer Anrich Nortje rattled his timber.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB - Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore plays Hyderabad in must-win encounter

With 33 needed off the last over, veteran Ishant bowled superbly to get the job done for the Capitals by 15 runs, as the hosts finished on 198/8, with Livingstone being the eighth wicket to fall in the final delivery. Ishant and Nortje grabbed a couple each for the visitors, whereas fellow pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the most economical.