Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We did it for MS Dhoni': Ravindra Jadeja dedicates CSK's 5th IPL title to 'Thalaiva' of cricket

    MS Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the CSK captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

    IPL 2023 final gt vs csk we did it for MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Chennai Super Kings 5th title to Thalaiva of cricket snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Under the stewardship of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown in Ahmedabad on Monday. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

    Following this feat, CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the IPL 2023 championship to Dhoni. Jadeja struck a six and a four off GT pacer Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

    Also read: After clinching 5th IPL title, CSK skipper MS Dhoni breaks his silence over playing another season (WATCH)

    "We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️" wrote Jadeja in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

    B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

    Neither the juggernaut of the Gujarat Titans nor bad weather for two days could stop Dhoni's men from drawing level with their arch rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins. It remains to be seen whether Dhoni would return to lead CSK once again next year or not, as the entire IPL and even the final was all about Dhoni-mania.

    Also read: CSK crowned IPL 2023 champion: Can smile for the rest of my life, says Ambati Rayudu (WATCH)

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli joins Team India training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months' - MS Dhoni on playing another season (WATCH)-ayh

    After clinching 5th IPL title, CSK skipper MS Dhoni breaks his silence over playing another season (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 6-tim winner Ambati Rayudu gladdened to retire with a smile (WATCH)-ayh

    CSK crowned IPL 2023 champion: Can smile for the rest of my life, says Ambati Rayudu (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'One last hurrah' for MSD MS Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja The Finisher hands CSK 5th title; fans buoyant-ayh

    'One last hurrah' for Dhoni as CSK beats GT in last-ball thriller to clinch 5th IPL title; fans 'whistle podu'

    IPL 2023 final GT vs CSK Gujarat Titans Fans go berserk after Sai Sudharsan's epic knock against Chennai Super Kings snt

    'Hats off Sai': GT fans go berserk after Sudharsan's epic knock in IPL 2023 final clash against CSK

    Recent Stories

    SBI has received Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 14000 crore as deposits so far gcw

    SBI has received Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 14,000 crore as deposits so far

    Deepika or Priyanka-Meet 9 highest-paid Indian actresses RBA

    Deepika or Priyanka-Meet 9 highest-paid Indian actresses

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries anr

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries

    Indian Navy invites applications for 2023 Agniveer vacancies know eligibility criteria how to apply fees and more gcw

    Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer vacancies; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply & fees

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli joins Team India training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon