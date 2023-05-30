CSK crowned IPL 2023 champion: Can smile for the rest of my life, says Ambati Rayudu (WATCH)

IPL 2023 Final saw Chennai Super Kings take home its fifth title against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While it was Ambati Rayudu's final IPL fixture, he retired on a high with record six titles, as he is relieved to walk away with a smile.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu said he could afford to smile for the rest of his life after a "fairytale finish" to his cricketing career. Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the final against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), said his hard work for the last 30 years paid rich dividends.

"It's a fairytale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I'm fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. With all the hard work I've done in the last 30 years, I'm happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them, this wouldn't have been possible," said Rayudu after CSK beat GT by five wickets in the IPL Final.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a six and four in the last two balls to seal the record-equalling fifth title for CSK, dedicated the win to skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who probably played his last IPL game on Monday. "Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night. I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni," he said.

"I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that. I was looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls," Jadeja concluded.