IPL 2023: Fans await Harbhajan, Sreesanth's reunion in commentary box 15 years after infamous slap-gate

IPL 2023 will witness the debut of S Sreesanth as a commentator, while what's even more interesting is that he will reunite with Harbhajan Singh at the commentary desk, making fans curious about it all.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is a week away. While the ten participating franchises have begun preparations for the same, the broadcasters are also making preparations. On the same note, official television broadcaster Star Sports has announced that former Indian pacer S Sreesanth will be making his commentary debut with the channel during the 16th season of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) domestic tournament.

Even more enjoyable is that legendary former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh would join Sreesanth in the studio and at the commentary desk. The infamous history between the two makes the situation so captivating. It was in IPL 2008 when they were involved in a controversy widely known as the 'slap-gate' by the fans.

ALSO READ: Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

While Sreesanth was playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), now Punjab Kings (PBKS), back then, Harbhajan was with former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI). After the two competed in a match between their respective franchises, there was a scuffle between them. The former reportedly said something offensive to the latter, leading to the off-spinner slapping him.

After being slapped, Sreesanth was seen in tears as his teammates, former Australian pacer Brett Lee and team owner Preity Zinta were consoling him. While Harbhajan was criticised for his actions, fans also blamed the pacer, as he was famous for his notorious behaviours, which they felt must have irked the off-spinner to go that far.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

Consequently, with the announcement of the two reuniting for commentary during IPL 2023, the netizens have retaken to social media to express their reactions to the development. While many feel it would bridge the gap between the two, many were also sarcastic and feared that the two might brawl again on air.