Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has launched his new fantasy cricket app ahead of Indian Premier League 2023. The app named ‘Crickpe’ is a ‘fantasy game paying cricketers for performance’.  “CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance !" he wrote on social media.
     

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe and a former Shank Tank judge, has announced the release of his new app CrickPe only one week before the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Grover's new business, Third Unicorn Private Limited, is in charge of managing the app.

    The app is the "biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL," according to the former BharatPe executive who announced its introduction on Twitter.He added that with the app, "cricketer wins - cricket wins," and you can win, as well.

    On the App Store for Apple iPhones and Google Play for Android smartphones, CrickPe is already available for download. In India, a fantasy sports app is starting to pick some steam.

    Also Read | Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg report

    When a major league season starts, users of fantasy sports apps may assemble teams of actual athletes to compete against one another. Users may make updates to their teams every week or day prior to a game, and they can earn points if a member of their fantasy team performs well in the actual game.

    "It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where, with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies, and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners," reads CrickPe's official app store listing.

    Similar to this, CrickPe users must assemble a squad of 11 players (composed of players from various IPL franchises) and choose a captain and vice-captain. If the captain performs well during the actual game, he will receive 2X points. A 1.5X point bonus will go to the vice captain. 

    The app notes, "You earn points as per your team's real-life performance. Score maximum points on the leaderboard to win big prizes." 

    Also Read | No Twitter Blue subscription? Blue tick to be removed from your account from April 1

    The company also cautions, "CrickPe is a real-money gaming app. All gaming apps are addictive. Please play responsibly."

    The ICC World Cup 2023 and the Asia Cup 2023 are two more leagues that are covered by the CrickPe app in addition to the IPL. The firm has solely planned to cover cricket events thus far. The app will compete against popular mobile applications such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League, and My11Circle.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
