IPL 2023: David Warner and DC trounce KKR by four wickets

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals trounced Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets on Thursday, thanks to David Warner's prolific innings. It has DC's maiden win of the season in its sixth match.

Delhi Capitals (DC) finally bounced back in style as it trounced former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in Match 27 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. David Warner's glorious innings with the bat played a pivotal role in the victory, whereas an all-round bowling performance floored the visitors.

The game saw a delayed start due to a passing shower, as the hosts won the coin toss and opted to chase. However, Kolkata couldn't start well, losing three for 32 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). The Delhi bowlers exploited the conditions to the fullest as Knight Riders lost wickets regularly in every 20-odd run and were down to 16/9 by the 16th.

At the same time, opener Jason Roy (43) was the top scorer before falling to chinaman wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th at 93/7. The final duo of Andre Russell (38*) and Varun Chakravarthy (1) added 31, with the former engaging in most of the hitting, as the visitors could only manage 127.

For Capitals, pacers Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje and spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep grasped a couple of wickets each, whereas Axar was incredibly economical. After the 12th over of the KKR innings, Ishant was replaced by opener Prithvi Shaw as the Impact Player (IP), whereas the visitors brought in Anukul Roy.

The DC openers Shaw (13) and David Warner (57) put on 38 before the former fell to leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the fifth over of the PP. Thereon, the hosts, too, kept losing wickets regularly, barely managing another 30-run partnership. While the former brought up his 59th IPL half-century, he was the fourth wicket to fall in the 14th, trapped leg-before by Chakaravarthy.

With seven needed off the last six balls, Axar Patel (19*) got the job done, as pacer Kulwant Khejroliya was evidently under pressure and couldn't handle it, with Delhi winning by four wickets. For Kolkata, Chakravarthy and spinners Anukul Roy and Nitish Rana grabbed a couple of wickets each, while the former was duly economical.