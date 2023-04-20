Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: RCB trumps PBKS by 24 runs under Virat Kohli's temporary leadership; social media overjoyed

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped Punjab Kings by 24 runs on Thursday, thanks to Virat Kohli and Fad du Plessis ruling again with the bat, while social media was all-praise for the pair.

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli-faf du Plessis rule again as RCB trumps PBKS by 50 runs; social media overjoyed-ayh
    It was an exquisite performance from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to tame Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs in Match 27 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. The visitors posted a par total of 174/4, thanks to Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis ruling again, while social media was left beaming.

    During the toss, Kohli walked out, much to the delight of his fans, as du Plessis was not entirely fit to play the whole match. Winning the toss, PBKS surprisingly opted to bowl in an afternoon meeting, as the RCB openers Kohli (59) and du Plessis (84) put on 137. Although the pair looked set to bat it out the entire 20 overs, the former departed in the 17th to spinner Harpreet Brar, right after scoring his 48th IPL half-century.

    Thereon, Bangalore lost three more wickets regularly and posted a par total of 174/4, while du Plessis was the third wicket to fall in the 18th to pacer Nathan Ellis at 151. For PBKS, Brar scalped a couple, while leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was considerably economical. Before the start of the Punjab chase, opener Prabhsimran Singh came in as the Impact Player (IP) for the hosts, while medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak replaced du Plessis as the IP, as the latter did not want to risk fielding with an injury.

    The Kings were off to an unsettled start, losing four for 53 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Prabhsimran (46) and skipper Sam Curran (10) added 33 for the fifth wicket, only for the latter to be dismissed in the tenth off an unfortunate run out. While PBKS was down to 106/7 by the 13th, Jitesh Sharma (41) and Shahrukh Khan (7) put on 46 for the eighth wicket, giving a glimmer of hope for the side.

    However, pacer Mohammed Siraj knocked over the latter in the 18th, as the hosts were restricted to 150, with the visitors getting the job done by 24 runs. For RCB, Siraj grabbed four, whereas off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was heavily economical.

