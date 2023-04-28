IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eyes a double versus SunRisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals hosts SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. While DC has won just a couple so far, one was against SRH, and the former will focus on its batting to make it a season double over the latter.

With back-to-back wins giving them momentum, Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope its batters complement the bowling unit as it eyes a season double against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a battle of Indian Premier League (IPL) laggards at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The two teams are coming into the match following DC's nail-biting seven-run win on Monday, and SRH will be eager to return the favour and snap its three-match losing streak.

Skipper David Warner marshalled his troops well against his former team the other day, using the spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to strangle the chase, with seamer Mukesh Kumar holding his own in the final over while defending 12 runs. While Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje bowled well, the spin duo of Axar and Kuldeep gave away just 43 and snapped three wickets in the eight overs between them in the middle overs.

However, the batting let them down, with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel lifting Capitals to 128/5 from 62/5. While skipper David Warner has done the heavy lifting on most occasions, his innings lacked the usual finesse, as he faced the most dot balls in the PowerPlay (PP) this IPL.

Delhi's struggle to get a regular opener at the other end has only extended his worry. The other day, Phil Salt was tried, but he was out for a duck, while Mitchell Marsh looked good during his short stay against SRH, but 31 runs in five innings tell his story. Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan, too, have struggled and had it not been for Axar, things could have been embarrassing for Delhi in the IPL.

The spin all-rounder has proved to be more than a handful with the bat, and DC need to promote him up the order to utilise his skills fully. SRH, on the other hand, looked like winning for a significant part of their last match, but things went down the hill quickly, as a slow start to the chase proved costly in the end.

After his maiden IPL hundred, Harry Brook has struggled to get going in the powerplay. With scores of 13, 3, 9, 18 and 7, the England batter still needs to give SRH a start. Mayank Agarwal has two 40-plus scores, while Rahul Tripathi has faded since hitting a 74 not out against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Abhishek Sharma, too, has struggled to score runs.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, too, have yet to be able to do much, and SRH will have to strengthen its batting to have any hopes of a turnaround. The bowlers have looked more in sync as the spinners have complimented the seamers. If Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on the money with 2 for 11 the other day, spinner Washington Sundar was sensational when he snapped three wickets in the eighth over to leave DC at 72/5, and they will hope to dish out another good show with the ball.

Squads:

DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

Match details

Date and day: April 29, 2023 (Saturday)

Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema