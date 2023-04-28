Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Here are 3 reasons why Yashasvi Jaiswal is the ideal call-up for Team India in T20Is

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    IPL 2023 has seen several batters fire and rise for Team India contention. One of them is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently nailing it for Rajasthan Royals. Here are the three reasons why he deserves an India T20I call-up.

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been like any other IPL season, with some young players rising the ranks and putting themselves in Team India contention, especially in the shortest format, i.e. the Twenty20 (T20). One of the batters who impressed this season is young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is having a great time with former champion Rajasthan Royals. In the same light, we analyse three reasons why he deserved an India T20I call-up.

    IPL 2023 form
    Considering his IPL 2023 form, he is RR's highest run-scorer, with 304 in eight innings at a fair average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 147.57, including three 50s and a top score of 77. He is sixth in the overall run-scorer list of the season. At the same time, he has been better than fellow young Indian wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, who is not even in the top 20, playing for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

    Attacking player
    If we compare him to Kishan, he is on the same lines regarding attacking, who tries to dominate the PowerPlay (PP) phase. However, given Kishan's struggles lately, Jaiswal has fared better and has presented a fearless approach against both pacers and spinners, making him a top contender for the Indian T20I openers spot.

    Domestic domination
    Keeping aside the IPL, Jaiswal's domestic numbers have also been noteworthy. He allowed Mumbai to lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season and was a force to be reckoned with at the top order. He collected 266 in nine at 33.00 and 142.00, including a half-century and a maximum score of an unbeaten 66. Besides T20s, he has impressive numbers in List A and First Class (FC) this season, making him a sure-shot India call-up contender.

