    IPL 2023: GT captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the fittest cricketers in the country in the modern day after former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Also, Pandya's perfectly crafted physique indicates the same, as he has been ruling with his fitness and performances for the past year. As a result, he has also inspired his fans on the same front.

    Recently, Pandya shared a video of his bare-toned athletic body. In the clip, which happens to be a commercial shoot for TMT rods used for building constructions, he is seen posing for the camera, presenting a solid version of himself. While he may not be muscular like a body-builder, boxer, mixed-martial artist or wrestler, his slim-fit athletic physique does allow him to perform to the fullest.

    Pandya captioned the video, "Raising the bar", while his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, and sister-in-law, Pankhuri Shamra, commented using fire emojis. Earlier, Pandya also shared his most recent picture with Natasa. On the photo, his Team India and Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill remarked, "Cutieeess". While Natasa noted using a fire emoji, his brother Krunal worte, "Kevu pade bakii [How about it]".

    Although Pandya is known for his dashing looks in Western uniforms, he also looks admirable in traditional outfits. During the Eid celebrations last week with his GT in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he was seen donning a white Pathani dress, as Pankhuri replied with a heart emoji.

