    IPL 2023: Gave away too many runs in first 6 overs, admits CSK captain Dhoni after defeat to RR

    Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL 2023 table.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni feels his side lost the IPL 2023 match against hosts Rajasthan Royals in the first six overs as the visitors gave away too many runs during that period.

    Opting to bat, RR made a terrific start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43) and Jos Buttler putting up an 86-run opening stand in just 8.2 overs, including 64 in the first six overs, in Jaipur on Thursday.

    "They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six. At the same time, wicket was great to bat on," Dhoni said after the 32-run loss.

    "Bowlers bowled well in the middle overs but a lot of edges went for boundaries, at least 5-6 went for them and that had made an impact. They had par-plus and we couldn't get a good start in the power play with the bat."

    "We had to assess what a good length is, as captain you tell them but initially we have away a few boundaries and after that you're always playing catch up."

    Dhoni praised Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who made 15-ball 34 towards the end, for their efforts.

    "Yashasvi batted really well, was important to go after the bowlers and it was important to take calculated risks. In the end of the innings, Jurel batted well but I think it's the first six where it got away from us," he said.

    Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana went for runs on Thursday, giving away 48 off his four overs but Dhoni defended him.

    "I felt Pathirana's bowling was good, he didn't bowl badly. I think the scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled."

    Dhoni, who probably is playing his last IPL, also remembered his fond memories of the venue. "This is a very special venue, my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me 10 games but the 183 I made here gave me another one year. It was great to be back here," he said.

    Winning skipper Sanju Samson was full of praise for Jaiswal, Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal's aggressive batting. "This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt, Jurel batted was outstanding, the mindset of attack, attack and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room. Credit goes to the team management and support staff (for working with players like Jaiswal) who work very hard at the academy. Lot of work has gone behind his success. Proud of the way he's playing," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
