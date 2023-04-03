Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plesiss struck attacking half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 clash on Sunday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) icon AB de Villiers, who is in India for the IPL 2023, will be pleased after the team registered an emphatic 8-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master class with a 148-run opening partnership, leaving RCB fans elated.

    Sent into bat, Tilak Varma smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power Mumbai Indians to 171 for seven, but Kohli and du Plessis made a mockery of the total, slamming twin fifties as RCB romped home with as many as 22 balls to spare. RCB will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, April 6. 

    Also read: IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game

    Following this emphatic win, on Monday, RCB icon AB de Villiers and his children were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The South African legend was seen carrying his daughter, who was sleeping in his arms and had a bottle of milk. Popularly known as Mr 360 during his days, De Villiers sported a plain white T-shirt and paired it with black shorts, a navy blue cap and a pair of shades.

    Watch AB de Villiers walking out of the Mumbai airport on Monday:

    Earlier today, AB de Villiers took to Instagram to laud Virat Kohli's sensational innings against Mumbai Indians, but in a hilarious manner. The South African great uploaded a picture where Kohli was batting and he was standing at short leg.

    The caption of De Villiers' post read, "When you're standing at short leg but know you're not in the game, cause this guy wasn't gonna edge any of them last night! Well played RCB."

    "Hahaha," Kohli responded, along with a love emoticon.

    Meanwhile, Kohli became the seventh player to reach 3000 runs as an opening batter in the tournament's annals. The veteran is close to reaching 7000 runs and is the tournament's all-time top run scorer.

    Also read: IPL 2023: Netizens roar as Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis show steers RCB past MI by 8 wickets

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
