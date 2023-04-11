IPL 2023: Day after RCB's loss to LSG, Virat Kohli enjoys pool time with daughter Vamika

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has been delivering for Royal Challengers Bangalore despite losing in the last two matches. A day after losing to Lucknow Super Giants, he had pool time with his daughter Vamika.

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and current opener Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is the side's second-highest run-scorer, with 164 in three innings at an average of 82.00 and a strike rate of 147.74, including a couple of half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 82.

    RCB has witnessed a mixed start to its campaign, winning its opening game at home before losing the next couple, with one away from home. Nevertheless, Kohli seems confident of taking his side deeper as the competition progresses, thanks to his aggressive batting. In the meantime, he is also having a great time with his family amid the event.

    On Tuesday, Kohli shared a picture of him and his daughter Vamika, as the two are relaxing by the swimming pool at RCB's team hotel in Bengaluru. He captioned it with a heart emoji. He and his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma have maintained about revealing Vamika's face to the public when she is mature enough, despite her face being leaked by South African broadcaster SuperSport during India's tour of South Africa in 2021.

    In the meantime, Anushka was present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. As Kohli played a valiant knock of 61, she was all cheerful for her hubby, while images of the same went viral on social media. Check it out below, as the Bollywood heroine is waiting for her upcoming flix 'Chakda Xpress, where she played the lead role of legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

