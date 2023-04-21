IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 7-wicket win over SRH

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings continued with his generous form, taming SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Friday. While Ravindra Jadeja was on fire with the ball, Devon Conway continued his run-scoring spree.

It was another one-sided show from former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In contrast, former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) failed to strike the cord, as the former bested the latter by seven wickets in Match 29 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Friday. While all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was lethal with his leg spins, opener Devon Conway seemed unstoppable with the bat.

Winning the toss, CSK asked SRH to bat, as the visitors began steadily, with openers Harry Brook (18) and Abhishek Sharma (34) putting on 35 before the former fell to pacer Akash Singh in the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi (21) added 36 for the second wicket before Jadeja broke the stand in the tenth.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Thereon, there was no stopping the hosts with the ball. The SunRisers could barely have a beneficial partnership as the opening two, with wickets regularly falling in every 20-odd runs and finishing on a below-par total of 134/7. While Jadeja captured three wickets, he and pacer Matheesha Pathirana were exceedingly economical.

During the Hyderabad innings, CSK skipper MS Dhoni also completed his 208th catch in his Twenty20 (T20) career, the most by any man in the format, going past Quinton de Kock. Before the Chennai chase, SRH brought in spinner Mayank Dagar as the Impact Player (IP) by replacing Tripathi. For the Super Kings, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (34) and Devon Conway (77*) gave a solid start of 87 runs before the latter departed off an unfortunate run out in the 11th.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS - Mumbai Indians eager to get momentum going against Punjab Kings

Incoming batter Ajinkya Rahane (9) fell leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the 15th 23 runs later, followed by IP Ambati Rayudu (9) to the same man in the 17th, who knocked him over. However, with barely any scoreboard pressure and Conway striking his sixth IPL half-century, the hosts got the job done comfortably by seven wickets. Markande caught a couple for the visitors, whereas senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was economical.