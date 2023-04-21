IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians eager to get momentum going against Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians host Punjab Kings on Saturday. Both sides have witnessed similar starts and are placed at the bottom half of the table. However, the former will be desperate to keep the momentum going.

Perennial slow starters and record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Having made a poor start with defeats in the first two matches, MI, which is placed sixth in the points table, has been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, PBKS, ranked seventh in the points table, has stuttered in the absence of its captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against MI here owing to a shoulder injury. Dhawan played a crucial role in PBKS making a confident start to the season, but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along its way.

PBKS's fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves informed after its 24-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday that Dhawan would need another two-three days to attain complete fitness. PBKS has three wins from six overall matches, but all three losses have come in its last four games, with PBKS desperately missing the stability and firepower that Dhawan provides at the top.

The left-handed senior batter has scored 233 runs in four matches and is currently among the top run-getters in the IPL 2023, and his absence is something that PBKS has not been able to fulfil anyhow. Sikandar Raza scored a fine half-century (57) and took PBKS over the line against LSG, but he was left out of Thursday's clash against RCB inexplicably, as PBKS was bowled out for 150 in 18.2 overs in pursuit of 175.

Prabhsimran Singh hit 46 to end his ordinary run with the bat, while PBKS will hope that its overseas stars Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short and Sam Curran do more with the bat. With the ball, PBKS has again blown hot and cold, and it will be a challenge to stop the Mumbai batters, who seem to have found their feet and have fired in unison.

The troika of Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and stand-in captain Curran, the costliest player ever in the history of IPL auction, will have their task cut out as PBKS look to arrest its slide. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top have provided quick starts to MI, getting their runs at almost ten runs per over, which has set the platform for the others that follow.

The overseas pair of Cameron Green and Tim David has done well in the last three games or so with the bat, but it remains to be seen how their middle-order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav goes about his job. In the bowling department, MI will likely be without its overseas star Jofra Archer, who continues to tread his way back into top-flight cricket carefully.

The right-arm pacer has yet to play since MI's opening match against RCB on April 2, while he has trained with the team, but not in the full tilt. The young Arjun Tendulkar has made an impressive start to his IPL career. He took his maiden wicket in the last game against SRH and bowled a disciplined final over to defend 20 runs, boosting the left-arm seamer's confidence as he advances.

Squads:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza and Atharva Taide.

Match details

Date and day: April 22, 2023 (Saturday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema