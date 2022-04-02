Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS

    Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was elated with his team's dominant win over Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emphatic win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (2022) on Friday, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed delight over his team's performance and wished the 2-time champions a 'happy night'.

    The Bollywood Badshah took to Twitter and heaped praises on explosive batter Andre Russell, who single-handedly destroyed PBKS bowling with a 31-ball 70 not out as Kolkata chased a paltry 138-run target with 5.3 overs to spare.

    Also read: IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Russell-Mania storms Kolkata to 6-wicket win; netizens jubilant

    Delighted to see his 'friend' Russell's return to peak form, SRK wrote, "Welcome back, my friend @Russell12A. So long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it, Man! (sic)."

    The West Indian slammed eight monstrous sixes as he ripped into Punjab's bowling attack and helped KKR reach the finishing line after they were in a spot of bother midway through the chase.

    Meanwhile, SRK also lauded pacer Umesh Yadav for his stunning 4/23 against Punjab early on in the game and also praised captain Shreyas Iyer as the team registered their 2nd win in three games in the 15th edition of the T20 league.

    "And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys," Shah Rukh added.

    The former champions have earned a well-deserved break before they next play 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs DC gujarat-delhi Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs RR mumbai-rajasthan prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR prediction: Can Mumbai regain winning ways against resilient Rajasthan?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Andre Russell-Mania storms Kolkata Knight Riders to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings; netizens jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Russell-Mania storms Kolkata to 6-wicket win; netizens jubilant

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see Lucknow Super Giants LSG batters in form following Chennai Super Kings CSK domination-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see LSG batters in form following CSK domination

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel prices hikes by 80 paise April 2 cost per litre delhi mumbai bengaluru

    Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; check April 2 rates in your city

    Kapil Sharma Birthday Comedian net worth soars at Rs 300 crores reportedly drb

    Kapil Sharma Birthday: Comedian’s net worth soars at Rs 300 crores, reportedly

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai-dnm

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB’s witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai

    Ajay Devgn birthday 5 iconic films of the actor with his wife Kajol drb

    Ajay Devgn birthday: 5 iconic films of the actor with his wife Kajol

    Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

    Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon