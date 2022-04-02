IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'friend' Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav after KKR's win over PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was elated with his team's dominant win over Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the IPL 2022.

Following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emphatic win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (2022) on Friday, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed delight over his team's performance and wished the 2-time champions a 'happy night'.

The Bollywood Badshah took to Twitter and heaped praises on explosive batter Andre Russell, who single-handedly destroyed PBKS bowling with a 31-ball 70 not out as Kolkata chased a paltry 138-run target with 5.3 overs to spare.

Delighted to see his 'friend' Russell's return to peak form, SRK wrote, "Welcome back, my friend @Russell12A. So long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it, Man! (sic)."

The West Indian slammed eight monstrous sixes as he ripped into Punjab's bowling attack and helped KKR reach the finishing line after they were in a spot of bother midway through the chase.

Meanwhile, SRK also lauded pacer Umesh Yadav for his stunning 4/23 against Punjab early on in the game and also praised captain Shreyas Iyer as the team registered their 2nd win in three games in the 15th edition of the T20 league.

"And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys," Shah Rukh added.

The former champions have earned a well-deserved break before they next play 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.