    IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Russell-Mania storms Kolkata to 6-wicket win; netizens jubilant

    Kolkata Knight Riders brushed aside Punjab Kings by six wickets in Match 8 of IPL 2022. Andre Russell's 31-ball 70 got the job done, as netizens were jubilant.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

    It was total entertainment from former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, KKR walked away with a six-wicket win within the 15th over. Andre Russell's 31-ball 70 got the job done in style, while netizens were jubilant.

    Winning the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl, as PBKS was off to a fast yet immature start, losing three wickets for 63 within the powerplay. After Bhanuka Rajapaksa's (31) dismissal in the fourth over off pacer Shivam Mavi, barely any other batter could fire or create a true partnership. While Kagiso Rabada (25) tried to contribute in the closing stages, it fell to pacer Russell, as PBKS could manage a par score of 137, getting shot out within the 19th.

    For KKR, pacer Umesh Yadav shone heavily, claiming a four-for, while Russell was the most economical, bowling just a couple of balls and finishing with 0/1. In reply, KKR was off to a disturbing start, too, losing its openers for 38 by the fifth, while 13 runs later, it lost Shreyas (26) and Nitish Rana (0) by the seventh. However, it was Russell who took charge of the innings thereon.

    Russell took on all the incoming bowlers thereon, firing them all over the park, duly supported by Sam Billings (24*). Russell's innings included three fours and eight sixes, as the job was done within the 15th, propelling KKR to the table's top spot. For PBKS, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar claimed a couple and was also the most economical.
    Brief scores: PBKS 137 in 18.2 overs (Rajapaksa- 31; Umesh- 4/23) lost to KKR 141/4 in 14.3 overs (Russell- 70*; Chahar- 2/13) by six wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
