    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    Following Mumbai Indians' win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, crazy celebrations broke out in the RCB camp as they qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs.

    Bangalore, First Published May 22, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore's hope of making it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs rested on Mumbai Indians defeating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. 

    Ahead of the clash, several RCB stars, including Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis, publicly backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to win and, as a result, do a huge favour for the Bangalore franchise.

    And Mumbai Indians did just that. Thanks to an impressive show from Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) with the ball and opener Ishan Kishan (48 runs off 35 balls), and all-rounder Tim David (34 off 11 balls) with the bat, the team registered a comfortable 5-wicket win over Delhi.

    Though Mumbai and Delhi have been knocked out of the playoffs, the victory over Rishabh Pant's side paved the way for RCB to seal a playoffs berth.

    Following MI's win, the RCB camp broke into celebrations, with players and support staff cheering for every wicket Mumbai took and every boundary they hit. 

    The likes of Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, etc., watched the enthralling encounter at their hotel. They were gripped with emotions after Rohit Sharma and Co. sealed the deal for RCB's future in the 15th edition of the T20 league.

    "RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night," wrote RCB in the caption of the video shared.

    Here's a look at RCB stars celebrating Mi's win over DC:

    "It was very nice to see that everyone was down here for the start of the game. So, we all watched it together. We were shouting for every wicket that MI got, and then when they were chasing, every boundary. Just the celebrations towards the end were just awesome to be a part of," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said in the video.

    Meanwhile, former captain Virat Kohli said, "It was unbelievable. The emotions in the changing room were unbelievable. Thank you, Mumbai. We will remember this one."

    Mumbai's win over DC meant that RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs. DC ended fifth in the IPL points table with 14 points, two points behind fourth-placed RCB.

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
